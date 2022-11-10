Best S0-14 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected] .com

Modern Warfare 2’s S0-14 battle rifle is a powerful weapon with great fire rates and an above-average range, but it also has terrible recoil control which can greatly impact its success. We’ve got the best loadout to get rid of those negatives and leave you dominating the battlefield.

One of the best things about Modern Warfare 2 is its weapons. While all are certainly not built the same and some are undeniably more powerful than others, every weapon is capable of destruction, as long as you have the right loadout to fix any frustrating issues.

This is entirely the case for the S0-14, especially with its sub-par recoil control. So, we’ve compiled the best S0-14 loadout along with the perks, equipment, and attachments you should try.

Contents

Best S0-14 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition : 25 Round Mag

: 25 Round Mag Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

The S0-14 lacks in two areas: Range and recoil control. That’s why we recommend using the 22″ Boremaster Barrel to increase your bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hipfire accuracy, allowing you to stay on target regularly.

Complementing the Barrel are the Lockshot KT85 Muzzle and the FSS OLE-V Laser which both greatly impact your ADS and recoil as well as some extra sprint-to-fire speed so you can shoot fast and true.

While entirely optional, we do suggest using the 25-Round Mag and the VLK 4.0 Optic to grant a bit more range and a few more bullets, just in case you need them.

Activision The S0-14 packs a punch but you need a loadout to keep that dreadful recoil under control.

Best S0-14 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Battle Rifles are powerful so you need to make sure you’re ready for the enemy before they get to the objective. That’s why we suggest using both Double Time and Tracker. Double Time gives you a bit of a boost when getting to objectives whereas Tracker allows you to easily get the drop on the enemy.

When it comes to Bonus Perks, we recommend using Hardline for those quicker Killstreaks. Then, the best Ultimate Perk to use for the S0-14 is High Alert. It will work well with Tracker and give you a little nudge if an enemy has spotted you.

How to unlock S0-14 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the S0-14 in Modern Warfare 2, all you need to do is use the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle until it gets to level 12.

This shouldn’t take too long when playing the objective and enjoying the game’s multiplayer.

Best alternatives to S0-14 in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re not satisfied with the S0-14 then we recommend trying the TAQ-V which is still a Battle Rifle but has a much better recoil control.

Alternatively, if you want to stray away from the Battle Rifles, you could try the classic M4 for power and speed, or the MCPR-300 Sniper for longer but more powerful shots.

