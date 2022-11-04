Best EBR-14 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The EBR-14 is one of Modern Warfare 2’s best Marksman Rifles, especially when using the best attachments. Here’s the best EBR-14 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Marksman rifles always have a niche following in CoD games. Single-fire weapons require patience and a playstyle far less approachable than fully automatic weapons. Anyone can pick up an SMG or AR and find moderate success through running and gunning, but the same can’t be said for Marksman Rifles.

The underrated class only excels in medium to long-range combat, but fortunately, Modern Warfare 2 caters to these weapons better. MW2 features larger maps than usual CoD titles and five Ground War maps specifically designed for 32v32 combat.

Veteran CoD fans will know the EBR-14 from classic titles, and the powerful rifle is absolutely deadly in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to maximize the potential of this weapon, then you need our best loadout.

Best EBR-14 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: SO R55 Adaptor

SO R55 Adaptor Rear Grip: FSS Gen.7 Grip

FSS Gen.7 Grip Receiver: EBR-14

We went for a balance between mobility and damage output with this EBR-14 loadout. The Polarfire-S Muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness at the cost of aim-down sight speed and aiming stability.

The 22″ Boremaster Barrel also increases bullet velocity and increases recoil control at the cost of aim-down sight speed and movement speed. If you are worried about moving around like a snail after the first two attachments, don’t worry.

Using the SO R55 Adaptor Stock increases sprint speed and aim down sight speed, and the FSS Gen.7 Rear Grip does as well.

Activision

Best EBR-14 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

Combining Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened transforms your Operator into a juggernaut. Bomb Squad reduces damage from explosives, while Battle Hardened essentially nullifies the impact from tactical grenades.

Marksman Rifles struggle with slower reload times, so Fast Hands giving you a faster reload time should help in close-call situations. Quick Fix is an underrated Ultimate Perk that regenerates health for every kill or for holding objectives.

Drill Charges can pierce straight through walls to take out unsuspecting campers, and getting a quick boost of health from a Stim always comes in handy while in a crunch.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

Fortunately for you, the EBR-14 is automatically unlocked, so there is no need to do any tedious unlock process through Weapon Platforms.

Alternative to the EBR-14 loadout

If you do not get along with the EBR-14, we recommend trying out the TAQ-V Battle Rifle. The weapon has a similar profile to the EBR-14 but can fire fully automatically.

The Battle Rifle dominates medium-range engagements, and its auto-firing mode makes it more approachable than other class offerings.

