Best MCPR-300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

The MCPR-300 is one of the first Sniper Rifles you can unlock in Modern Warfare 2 and is capable of dominating the battlefield – as long as you use the right loadout. Here’s the best MCPR-300 loadout in MW2 along with the best attachments, perks, and equipment to use.

Modern Warfare 2 has a plethora of weapons to cater to any type of soldier. One such weapon is the Sniper Rifle. It’s a deadly style of fighting that places the player on the tactical sides of the map as they use coordination and skill to pick off the enemy without being seen.

One of the best Snipers in Modern Warfare 2 is the MCPR-300. It packs a punch, and can be extremely versatile when needed. However, to get that versatility, players need the best loadout. We’ve got exactly how to build the MCPR-300 here.

Contents

Best MCPR-300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: 19″ Silentfire Barrel

19″ Silentfire Barrel Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5-Round Mag

5-Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

We start off our best MCPR-300 loadout with a 19″ Silentfire Barrel, perfect for a bit of extra damage and suppressing shots to keep you safe when firing. This works perfectly with the .300 Mag High Velocity ammo which helps you land those tough shots from range while also making them as deadly as possible.

Despite the MCPR-300 having great damage and distance, it’s a relatively bulky weapon that’s tough to use in mid to close-range combat. With the Corio Laz-44 V3 laser, you can greatly improve your ADS speed and help your hipfire shots.

This ADS speed is greatly improved with the Cronen Cheetah Grip, which also aids your sprint-to-fire speed allowing you to get the drop on the enemy.

Lastly, we recommend using the 5-Round Mag to increase your reload, movement, and aiming speed as well as providing you with enough bullets to keep on shooting.

Activision The MCPR-300 is a powerful long-range Sniper that can destroy enemies quickly and quietly.

Best MCPR-300 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stim

The best Base Perks to choose when sniping are Tracker and Battle Hardened. Tracker allows you to keep a closer eye on the enemy while watching their movements, and Battle Hardened will keep you safe when the enemy inevitably try and flush you out.

The next Perk to choose is Fast Hands. This will allow you to quickly swap over to your second weapon just in case things get a little too close for comfort.

As for the ultimate, Ghost is a fantastic all-around Perk that will keep you concealed from any potential threat.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with a Proximity Mine and a Stim. One will keep you alive when you need it and the other will block off a blind spot so you know when someone’s sneaking up on you.

How to unlock the MCPR-300 in Modern Warfare 2

Thankfully, you don’t need to do anything to unlock the MCPR-300 in Modern Warfare 2. This Sniper will unlock as soon as you get into the game.

However, you’ll need to use the gun and level it up to level four before you begin to unlock the attachments.

Alternatives to the MCPR-300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you’re finding the MCPR-300 just isn’t for you then it’s worth taking a look at the LA-B 300, which doesn’t have as much power but holds its own in fire rate, handling, and mobility.

However, if you want to stray from the Sniper Rifles, it’s worth taking a look at some of the fantastic Marksman Rifles like the SP-R 208 or the LM-S for great close-up capabilities.

Now that you have the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Call of Duty:

How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith: Receivers and Blueprints explained | Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained | How to unlock MP5 SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2 | How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades