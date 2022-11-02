Best TAQ-V loadout Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments & perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The TAQ-V Battle Rifle flies under the radar compared to other long-range weapons, but it shines with the best loadout. Here’s the best TAQ-V loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2’s time-to-kill speed is in line with most series entries, but there is something about Battle Rifles that makes them stand out. The TAQ-V, in particular, immediately catches the eye of CoD veterans.

The TAQ-V has a striking resemblance to the SCAR-H from previous games and packs that same nostalgic punch. The Battle Rifle dominates medium-range engagements, and its auto-firing mode makes it more approachable than other class offerings.

If you want to shred enemies with the TAQ-V in medium to long-range engagements in Modern Warfare 2, then you need our best loadout for the weapon.

Best TAQ-V Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

Magazine: 30-Round Mag

Receiver: TAQ-V

The Cronen Mini Red Dot optic makes the weapon more mobile, reducing its ADS time and helping increase accuracy at range. You can use other scopes for longer-range engagements, but we believe keeping the weapon mobile is essential.

Also increasing mobility and ADS time, the Demo Cleanshot Rear Grip and XTEN Drop Grip help make the TAQ-V feel less bulky when running around with it. The 18″ Precision-6 Barrel increases bullet velocity at the cost of decreased mobility. However, the other attachments help offset the penalty.

Using a 30-Round Mag is not a necessary attachment, but extra bullets are always more helpful in a gunfight.

Best TAQ-V Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Ultimate Perk: Dead Silence

Lethal: Drill Charge

Tactical: Stim

Tracker allows you to see the footsteps of enemies, resulting in easy kills on unsuspecting players. Battle Hardened essentially nullifies the effects of any thrown equipment — including those positon-revealing Snapshot Grenades.

Hopefully, the 30-Round Mag helps make reloading less frequent, but when you do need to, Fast Hands speeds up the process. As for the Ultimate Perk, Dead Silence enables you to maneuver around maps more easily, silencing your footsteps.

If you are struggling with campers in a room or holding down a “head glitch” position, the Drill Charge pierces through walls and deals with any issues. A Stim could save your life if you need a quick pick-me-up during a gunfight.

How to unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2

In order to get your hands on this powerful Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to level up the TAQ-56 to Level 11. You should unlock the TAQ-V Reciever after doing this!

Equip the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle Use it until it reaches Level 11 You can now equip the TAQ-V Reciever.

Alternative to the TAQ-V Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you want a weapon that performs similarly but offers a little more mobility, look no further than the TAQ-56 under the same weapon platform. The TAQ-56 or SCAR-L has emerged as the go-to Assault Rifle for pro players, and it is not a mystery why.

The versatile AR dominates in all ranges, but especially in mid-range engagements. You will need to level this gun up to the TAQ-V, so you will get first-hand experience.

Now that you have the best TAQ-V loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

