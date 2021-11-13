How big is the Forza Horizon 5 map? Mexico map size revealed

Set in a fictionalized version of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 is packed to the brim with beautiful landscapes and scenery – but how big is the game’s map when compared to its predecessors?

The open-worlds of the Forza Horizon franchise have always been what set the game apart from its competitors. From Colorado to Australia and now to Mexico, the game continues to innovate with each new location and this year is no different.

Comprised of 11 different individual biomes, the interconnected result of Forza Horizon 5’s map has earned it high praise from reviewers, and if you’re wondering about how much there truly is to explore, we’ve got the numbers you’re after.

How big is the Forza Horizon 5 map?

According to estimates from Forza content creator DonJoewonSong, the Mexico map clocks in at around 107km² or 41.3 mi².

This is roughly one-and-a-half times bigger than Forza Horizon 4’s map, which clocked in at 71km² or 27.4mi².

Forza Horizon 5 map and locations

The full map is made up of 11 different biomes that each offer a distinct depiction of the world. Each of these biomes is affected by the changing of seasons and will feel different depending on what season you’re currently in.

For example, the city of Guanajuato brings a touch of the hustle-and-bustle of everyday life to the table, showing off a stylistic recreation of the city known for its narrow streets and alleyways.

On the other side of the spectrum, the volcanic scenes of La Gran Caldera offer a more barren and earthy view of things.

The splotches of green grass and white snow along with the open-air feeling in this area directly contrast the bright colors and tight confines of the city, creating a completely different experience for players to maneuver through.

These environments combine to make a sprawling and lively world for players to explore, making the thrill of racing around the map or hunting down those vintage Barn Finds that much sweeter.

