Best Rocket League settings guide: Camera & controller

Rocket League is a game about precision and the minute details. Whilst the core mechanics of the game are the same for everyone, each player can tweak their settings to help them perform better, and we’ve provided our best camera and controller settings.

It’s the tiny details that matter in Rocket League, whether it’s fussing about the best car shapes or trying to figure out the most ideal hitboxes, customization is possible and there are choices to be made.

Even how you have your camera and the layout of your button map can make a big difference in your gameplay. With these key factors in mind, here are our hand-picked best Rocket League settings to make the camera and controller more entwined and in sync with you and your style.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Rocket League camera settings

Your camera settings may become a complete oversight in the grand scheme of things, but its height, zoom, and many other nuances can determine how much of the arena you see and the default settings may not actually suit your eye.

Read More: How to Air Roll in Rocket League Sideswipe

Here are our custom Rocket League camera settings.

Camera Shake: Off

Off Field of View: 110

110 Distance: 275

275 Height: 110

110 Angle: -3.0

-3.0 Stiffness: 0.45

0.45 Swivel Speed: 5.5

5.5 Transition Speed: 1.2

1.2 Invert Swivel: Off (personal preference)

Off (personal preference) Ball Camera Mode: Toggle

To start things off, we think Camera Shake needs to be off as it completely disrupts the screen and disorientates matters. Your Field of View should be a solid 105 as we don’t quite want to max it out, but we still want to open up our vision.

Your Distance should be around the 275 mark and Height situated at 115. Simply, we find that too much height can throw off your perspective a bit, same with distance too. Angle won’t have a huge bearing so we’re happy to leave this at a fairly neutral -3.0.

Advertisement

Anything below 0.55 should be fine for Stiffness, so we’re just bringing it down a couple of notches to keep your camera locked in. Swivel Speed and Transition Speed are probably personal preferences depending on how quickly you can track and adjust to sudden movements.

So we’d recommend 5.5 for swivel and about 1.15 for the transition. Finishing up now and Inverting Swivel only complicates gameplay, so we’ll leave that off, and the Ball Camera Toggle switch should always be set to on.

Best Rocket League controller settings

Now that we have the camera better suited to Rocket League’s fast and frantic gameplay, let’s move on to the game’s controller settings. Knowing how to flip reset in Rocket League is one thing, but we need to hammer home these controls and guarantee your movement is fluid and pure.

Advertisement

Read More: Rocket League streamer goes viral after teaching dog to score goals

These are our recommended controller settings for Psyonix’s Rocket League.

Steering Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Aerial Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Controller Deadzone: 0.60

0.60 Dodge Deadzone: 0.60

0.60 Controller Vibration: Disabled

Disabled Vibration Intensity: N/A

N/A Ball Camera Mode: Toggle

We can’t stress how important it is to keep your Steering Sensitivity and Aerial Sensitivity set to the lowest possible, seriously. Messing around with what is essentially the car’s traction control is alright if you’re playing a competitive racer like Gran Turismo or Forza, but we don’t need it here.

We’re gonna do something similar for the Controller Deadzone and Dodge Deadzone by keeping them the same at 0.60. FPS players will be acquainted with dead zones as it basically tells the thumbstick how much it needs to be pushed in a certain direction before your player/car moves in that direction. Keeping this quite neutral will suffice.

Advertisement

Controller Vibration is all up to you and your sense of immersion but for optimal playing conditions, it’s probably best to leave it off.

Finally, your Ball Camera Mode should be set to toggle as you’ll want to follow the ball the majority of the match and this stops you from having to focus on extra button presses.