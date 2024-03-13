Fortnite players celebrate upcoming return of pray and spray meta in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite players are celebrating the upcoming return of an infamous pray and spray weapon in Chapter 5 Season 2. Here’s what it is.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 offers a diverse selection of weaponry to help you climb the 100-player queue and earn the coveted Victory Royale. From the new Warforged Assault Rifle to the fabled Lightning of Zeus, players are inventing new strategies to win games this season.

Among all, the aforementioned mythic, when combined with the Wings of Icarus item, has been a complete game changer, and some may argue that it may ensure your victory in every single Battle Royale match. However, the weapons this time are on par with a few new weapon mods you may employ to arm yourself and defeat enemies.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The latest season equips you with some powerful weapons to battle enemies.

Despite this, many players still miss the old Fortnite meta of using pray and spray weapons. While the current season has speedy firing weapons, players are excited about the rumored return of a pray and spray weapon which is rumored to appear in the game in coming days.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players excited for Drum Gun’s return in Chapter 5 Season 2

According to data miners like ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG, the Drum Gun will likely be unvaulted soon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 since it has been added to in-game news feed files in several languages today. The data miner also attached a convincing image of the weapon description in front of the current season’s themed backdrop.

Article continues after ad

Upon looking at the rumored arrival of a fan-favorite weapon from the past, several players celebrated its return and expressed their excitement. One such player said, “Imagine a Drum Gun with the double drum ammo (if it is possible with attachments).”

Another chimed in, “I wanna be a mafia with that. Let’s go brr.” A third user wrote, “Now I can pray and spray easier against my winged enemies.”

A fourth one commented, “I think this drum gun will be able to beat Frenzy Auto Shotgun.” A fifth user replied, “Can’t wait for 90% of the people who cry again when they get beamed by this beautiful weapon. A casual’s nightmare. I love it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although this is only a rumor as of yet, it’ll be quite interesting to see how this plays out when the next Fortnite update hits in the ongoing season.