Where to get Mythic Midas Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas’ Drum Gun has finally returned in Fortnite, so here’s how you can find and obtain the Mythic weapon in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite has unleashed the 29.10 patch onto the Battle Royale Island, shaking up the meta once more with some exciting additions.

Epic Games has introduced a range of new items and weapons to the game, including the Banana of the Gods and even a Waterbending Mythic as a collaboration with Avatar. As well as this, they have even unvaulted the classic Hand Cannon gun.

Despite the Drum Gun having already returned in the previous mid-season update, Midas’ Drum Gun has now also been brought back to the game as a more powerful Mythic weapon this season.

Here’s where you can find and get Midas’s Drum Gun in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2.

Where to get Mythic Midas Drum Gun in Fortnite

To get your hands on the Mythic Midas Drum Gun in Fortnite, you’ll need to purchase the weapon from the Midas NPC for 600 Gold Bars.

Epic Games / Fortnite.GG You can find Midas at his Marigold yacht wandering around the back of his ship.

To find Midas, you will need to head to his Marigold yacht, which is located far west of the Island on the edge of the map. It is southwest of The Underworld POI and west of the Grim Gate POI location as shown by the red circle in the Chapter 5 Season 2 map above.

Once you are on the ship, head towards the back, where you will be able to see him walking around near the helm in the upper levels. Just interact with Midas and buy the Midas’ Drum Gun for 600 Gold Bars to receive his golden gun in your Battle Royale matches.

Epic Games / iFireMonkey The Midas NPC will sell you Midas’s Drum Gun Mythic for 600 Gold Bars.

The standard Drum Gun has already proved to a strong weapon in Season 2, but this Mythic version will certainly pack even more of a punch and is certaintly worth getting your hands on.

However, this will be filled with opponents trying to get their hands on the weapon, so make sure you loot up quick and eliminate any nearby enemies before you challenge Midas.

