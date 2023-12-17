If you’re wondering where Sgt Winter is in Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know about his new location and where you can find him, after he has returned as part of Winterfest 2023.

Fortnite’s popular annual Winterfest event is back in 2023, and it has become one of the most highly anticipated events that rounds out every year.

This year’s update has brought along a fresh wave of Christmas-themed features to help players celebrate. These include two free skins, 14 free daily gifts for players to claim, two free skins, an all-new LTM and plenty of festive weapons and in-game items.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, many players have been struggling to find the infamous Sgt Winter who has returned to the island once again. So much so, that he even disappeared completely from the game in a bug, which Epic Games has since fixed and now moved his whole location to an updated different part of the map.

Sgt Winter also joined with two specific Winterfest 2023 quests that can earn you 15,000 XP each, so here’s where to find Sgt Winter in Fortnite and how to complete both of his quests.

Article continues after ad

How to find Sgt Winter in Fortnite

In order to find Sgt Winter in Fortnite, you would need to go to the new Winterburg landmark, which is a small island located north at the very top of the Battle Royale map.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can now only find Sgt Winter at the new Winterburg location located at the top of the island.

We would recommend starting your Battle Royale match and then just landing straight at the far-out location. It is just slightly northeast of the Classy Courts POI, where it is surrounded by water and you can easily zipline across.

Sgt Winter can then be seen walking around the ice in a circle formation around the Reboot Van, which is at the center of the island. To interact with the NPC, simply just walk up to him, where he will greet you and then throw a present towards you.

Article continues after ad

Sgt Winter will not attack you or other players unless he himself is attacked, so although the sergeant may appear fairly intimidating, he is practically harmless.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can see Sgt Winter walking around this area in Winterburg, as shown in the bottom right.

Please note he was previously found by driving around the main roads of the island in his truck, but due to a bug, his truck has been completely removed and he can now only be found at Winterburg.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to collect an item inside a present in Fortnite

In order to collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt Winter, you would need to use your trusty pickaxe to break it open to get the loot rewards from inside each present.

Article continues after ad

If successful, you will have completed the “Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter ” quest, where you will then receive 15,000 XP.

How to Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt Winter in Fortnite

In order to Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt Winter, you would need to find either one of them on the map and then go up to the NPC and action and of your Emotes in front of them.

Article continues after ad

To find Holiday Boxy, just head to the Ship It! Station is located east of Pleasant Piazza on the map. We would recommend just starting your Battle Royale match and landing straight there.

Article continues after ad

To find Sgt Winter, see the map in the above section for his exact location at the new Winterfest landmark of Winterburg.

If successful, you will have completed the “Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter” quest, where you will then receive 15,000 XP.

That’s everything you need to know about where Sgt Winter is in Fortnite and how to complete his Winterfest 2023 quests. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins