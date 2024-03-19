Fortnite Rise of Midas event: All challenges, free rewards & more

Fortnite Rise of Midas event: All challenges, free rewards & moreEpic Games
Fortnite brings a new Rise of Midas event full of gold items, challenges, and free rewards you can get. Here’s all you need to know.
The first update of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is now out and brings back an iconic character from the game’s rich lore-driven past. Midas has broken free from The Underworld prison and has turned the island filled with lava while donning a new look and rocking his iconic Drum Gun.
The latest 29.01 update brings a new Rise of Midas event where players can play a brand new version of classic Floor is Lava LTM, use the unvaulted Drum Gun, and visit Midas Service Stations to upgrade their weapons.
While there are a lot of additions and changes the update has brought around, it also adds a wealth of new challenges that you can complete to get some free rewards around the event.
Here’s all you need to know about the Fortnite Rise of Midas event.
Contents
- All Rise of Midas Quests and rewards
- All Fortnite Floor is Lava Quests and rewards
- When does the Rise of Midas event end?
All Rise of Midas Quests and rewards in Fortnite
The Rise of Midas event is now live in the game, and there is a set of event-related quests that players need to complete in order to get free rewards.
The Quests are split into five phases, each going live sequentially. All the phases will be available until Rise of Midas ends.
Midas Rises Quests
The Midas Rises Quests went live on March 19 at 9 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:
|QUEST
|REWARD
|Stage 1 of 3 – Collect Bars (200)
|10,000 XP
|Stage 2 of 3 – Investigate Midas’ Cell (3)
|10,000 XP
|Stage 3 of 3 – Talk to Marigold about Midas’ escape (1)
|10,000 XP
|Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades (1)
|10,000 XP
|Damage players with Chains of Hades or a Harbinger SMG (750)
|10,000 XP
Et Tu, Brutus? Quests
The Et Tu, Brutus? Quests will go live on March 20 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.
Jules vs. the Golden Touch Quests
The Jules vs. the Golden Touch Quests will go live on March 25 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.
Myths of Midas Quests
The Myths of Midas Quests will go live on March 27 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.
The Great Marigold Yacht Heist Quests
The Great Marigold Yacht Heist Quests will go live on March 29 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.
Furthermore other than the XP, there are three cosmetic rewards you can earn by completing quests. Here are all the rewards and how to claim them:
- Cerberus Medallion Spray – Complete 6 Rise of Midas Quests
- Rose of Avarice Back Bling – Complete 12 Rise of Midas Quests
- Queen in Gold Glider – Complete 18 Rise of Midas Quests
All Fortnite Floor is Lava Quests and rewards
In addition to the Rise of Midas Quests, Fortnite has also added special challenges and rewards for Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM. These quests will go live sequentially until the end of the event.
To complete them, you must play the Floor is Lava LTM mode as you won’t be able to progress along them in any other game mode.
Here are all the Floor is Lava quests that you can complete and the rewards associated with them:
|QUEST
|REWARD
|Build structures directly over lava (25)
|10,000 XP
|Use a Harpoon Gun to pull a player into lava (1)
|10,000 XP
|Eliminate players before touching lava (10)
|10,000 XP
|Use Crash Pad Jrs. or Balloons (10)
|10,000 XP
|Survive Storm Circles (10)
|10,000 XP
While there are only a selected number of quests under this game mode, we’ll keep this list updated as more challenges are released during the course of the Rise of Midas event.
Furthermore other than the XP, there are three cosmetic rewards you can earn by completing quests. Here are all the rewards and how to claim them:
- Lightning King Spray – Complete 3 Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests
- Zeus Medallion Spray – Complete 6 Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests
- The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe – Complete 12 Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests
When does the Rise of Midas event end?
According to the official Fortnite blog post, the Rise of Midas event runs until April 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET.
This means that you won’t be able to access the Floor is Lava LTM, progress along your quests or have a chance at getting those free rewards in Fortnite again.
Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:
