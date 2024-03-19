Fortnite Rise of Midas event: All challenges, free rewards & more

Fortnite brings a new Rise of Midas event full of gold items, challenges, and free rewards you can get. Here’s all you need to know.

The first update of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is now out and brings back an iconic character from the game’s rich lore-driven past. Midas has broken free from The Underworld prison and has turned the island filled with lava while donning a new look and rocking his iconic Drum Gun.

The latest 29.01 update brings a new Rise of Midas event where players can play a brand new version of classic Floor is Lava LTM, use the unvaulted Drum Gun, and visit Midas Service Stations to upgrade their weapons.

While there are a lot of additions and changes the update has brought around, it also adds a wealth of new challenges that you can complete to get some free rewards around the event.

Epic Games Midas returns, brining new gold items and Floor is Lava LTM to the island.

Here’s all you need to know about the Fortnite Rise of Midas event.

Contents

All Rise of Midas Quests and rewards in Fortnite

The Rise of Midas event is now live in the game, and there is a set of event-related quests that players need to complete in order to get free rewards.

The Quests are split into five phases, each going live sequentially. All the phases will be available until Rise of Midas ends.

Midas Rises Quests

The Midas Rises Quests went live on March 19 at 9 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:

QUEST REWARD Stage 1 of 3 – Collect Bars (200) 10,000 XP Stage 2 of 3 – Investigate Midas’ Cell (3) 10,000 XP Stage 3 of 3 – Talk to Marigold about Midas’ escape (1) 10,000 XP Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades (1) 10,000 XP Damage players with Chains of Hades or a Harbinger SMG (750) 10,000 XP

Et Tu, Brutus? Quests

The Et Tu, Brutus? Quests will go live on March 20 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.

Jules vs. the Golden Touch Quests

The Jules vs. the Golden Touch Quests will go live on March 25 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.

Myths of Midas Quests

The Myths of Midas Quests will go live on March 27 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist Quests

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist Quests will go live on March 29 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated when the quests drop in the game.

Epic Games All Rise of Midas Quest Rewards in Fortnite.

Furthermore other than the XP, there are three cosmetic rewards you can earn by completing quests. Here are all the rewards and how to claim them:

Cerberus Medallion Spray – Complete 6 Rise of Midas Quests

Rose of Avarice Back Bling – Complete 12 Rise of Midas Quests

Queen in Gold Glider – Complete 18 Rise of Midas Quests

All Fortnite Floor is Lava Quests and rewards

In addition to the Rise of Midas Quests, Fortnite has also added special challenges and rewards for Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM. These quests will go live sequentially until the end of the event.

To complete them, you must play the Floor is Lava LTM mode as you won’t be able to progress along them in any other game mode.

Here are all the Floor is Lava quests that you can complete and the rewards associated with them:

QUEST REWARD Build structures directly over lava (25) 10,000 XP Use a Harpoon Gun to pull a player into lava (1) 10,000 XP Eliminate players before touching lava (10) 10,000 XP Use Crash Pad Jrs. or Balloons (10) 10,000 XP Survive Storm Circles (10) 10,000 XP

While there are only a selected number of quests under this game mode, we’ll keep this list updated as more challenges are released during the course of the Rise of Midas event.

Epic Games All Quest Rewards for Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM in Fortnite.

Furthermore other than the XP, there are three cosmetic rewards you can earn by completing quests. Here are all the rewards and how to claim them:

Lightning King Spray – Complete 3 Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests

Zeus Medallion Spray – Complete 6 Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests

The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe – Complete 12 Midas Presents: Floor is Lava Quests

According to the official Fortnite blog post, the Rise of Midas event runs until April 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET.

This means that you won’t be able to access the Floor is Lava LTM, progress along your quests or have a chance at getting those free rewards in Fortnite again.

