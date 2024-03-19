Where to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas is back in Fortnite after the latest update, introducing a touch of gold, including some chickens. Here’s how to find the Golden Chickens in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Even though Chapter 5 Season 2 just started, Epic Games continues to deliver new content with the latest update seeing Midas return to Fortnite.

The update brings many changes, such as the Drum Gun, the new Chains of Hades Epic Item, and even the Floor is Lava LTM. It also sees Golden Chickens scattered across the island, with a golden reward for all who find them.

Epic Games Midas returns and brings new gold items and Floor is Lava LTM back to the island.

If you’re looking to get your hand on an elusive Golden Chicken in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know about the creature.

Where to find the Golden Chickens in Fortnite

You can find Golden Chickens in the grassy or farmland areas of the Fortnite map, such as Reckless Railways, Restored Reels, Fencing Fields, and Pleasant Piazza.

However, you’ll have the best luck searching in the new Greek-themed POIs such as Mount Olympus and The Underworld.

Epic Games The Golden Chicken will drop free gold bars for you to collect.

What does the Golden Chicken do

As the name implies, Golden Chickens will drop gold bars for those who find them.

Simply shoot or defeat them with your Pickaxe, and they’ll drop bars for players to use on typical items such as Vending Machines, NPC interactions, and more.

Or you can take a rather peaceful route and chase the chicken as it drops gold bars along its path. The choice is yours.

