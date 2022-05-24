When is the Fortnite live event (2022)? Chapter 3 Season 2 finale leaks & rumors

It looks like Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is about to come to an end with a huge live event, so we’ve got all the leaks and rumors that you need ahead of the big season finale.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has so far focused on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, with various locations around the map like The Daily Bugle and Tilted Towers serving as battlegrounds.

After the most recent update, a brand new location known as The Collider appeared on the map. It’s now emitting strange pulses, hinting that something big is coming soon – and it looks like a live finale event.

It’s been a while since Fortnite players have been able to take part in a proper live event, so excitement levels are pretty high. Check out everything you need to know including event dates and leaks below.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event?

Epic Games haven’t confirmed a date or time for the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event yet, but it will most likely happen on the final day of the current season, which is scheduled to be Friday, June 3, 2022.

We know this because that’s the same date the Battle Pass expires. Of course, it could be the day after, or the date could change entirely if Epic Games delay the finale, but that seems very unlikely at this stage.

What will happen during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event?

As always, details of the upcoming Fortnite live event are being kept firmly under wraps, but we do know it will have something to do with The Collider – aka the Doomsday Device at the center of the map.

It’s likely that Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order will be using this device to cause catastrophic destruction to the Island, and it will be up to The Seven and Fortnite players around the world to put a stop to them.

The official Fortnite Twitter account has also teased that the Mecha Team Leader from way back in Chapter 1 Season 9 will be returning to help players defeat the Imagined Order.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event countdown explained

A countdown timer is expected to appear in the lobby at some point in the days leading up to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. This will give confirmation of when the live event begins.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event leaks & rumors

One of the first Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event leaks came on May 19, 2022, where dataminers like iFireMonkey shared a first look at the lobby background that will appear in the build-up to the event.

This lobby background offers further confirmation that Mecha Team Leader will be returning during the live event – and the window in the background suggests that the event could even be set in outer space.

EVENT LEAK Lobby Background pic.twitter.com/XL3KnC6qzj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 19, 2022

On a side note, it was recently teased that a Darth Vader skin will appear in Chapter 3 Season 3. This, combined with the lobby background above, has left many fans speculating that the next season will be space-themed.

We’ll keep this page updated as more rumors and leaks get shared, but for the most part, we’ll try to keep things a surprise – that’s the best way to enjoy these events after all!

