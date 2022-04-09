Fortnite leaks claim Indiana Jones and Darth Vader skins will arrive in Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 could introduce the arrival of Indiana Jones and Darth Vader, with new leaks suggesting the iconic movie characters are headed for the island.

Epic Games have introduced characters from the deepest depths of pop culture in Fortnite, with Marvel’s Doctor Strange adding to their already stacked roster. However, the ambitious crossovers are set to continue as Fortnite leakers dig into the game and find new hints.

Put on your fedora and grab a lightsaber because Indiana Jones and Darth Vader may be heading into a battle with you soon.

When are Indiana Jones and Darth Vader coming to Fortnite?

According to known Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, Indiana Jones and Darth Vader are set to arrive in Chapter 3. The leak was corroborated by fellow leaker @TaborTimeYT, who correctly leaked the arrival of Doctor Strange with Shiina before the latest season.

Indiana Jones is said to have “been in the works for a very long time” according to @TaborTimeYT. The iconic archaeologist was rumored to debut in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but it never came to fruition.

BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 – Season 3! According to @TaborTimeYT, this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! pic.twitter.com/DAZ9xwmN6a — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥 This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! pic.twitter.com/Zbhkeo0Jlc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

Darth Vader’s inclusion would add to the already incredible line-up of Star Wars characters, which includes The Mandalorian, Kylo Ren, and Rey. Notably, Shiina said that Darth Vader “will also be a boss on the island” during Fortnite’s next season.

How to get Indiana Jones and Darth Vader skins in Fortnite

While there isn’t any concrete information on when the two iconic Lucasfilms-owned characters will arrive, we wager they will debut via the in-game store. If Epic Games follow the tradition of their other skin packs, then both characters will likely be available for two different prices.

One bundle may feature fewer cosmetic items but will include the character itself for around 1,500 V-Bucks. The other skin pack could feature more emotes and cosmetics, but for a raised price at 2,600 V-Bucks. However, this is purely speculative.