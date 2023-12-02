Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer reveals Weapon mods, Train, Wall Running & more

The much awaited Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer has been released online and it shows new features like weapon mods, trains, wall running and much more that will soon be added to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

With Fortnite Season OG nearing its conclusion, anticipation is increasing at an unprecedented rate for Chapter 5 Season 1. As players continue to await the Big Bang live event and obtain an official glimpse of forthcoming content, rumors regarding the next Fortnite season have begun to circulate on social media platforms.

Although there have been several previous leaks, such as the Peter Griffin and Solid Snake Battle Pass costumes, the full trailer for Chapter 5 Season 1 has now been officially released.

It includes a number of brand-new elements like the eagerly anticipated Weapon Mods, Wall Running, and much more. Here’s more info on the official launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground trailer revealed by Epic

Epic Games has finally released the official launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, titled Underground. The trailer showcases the newly enhanced visuals in the upcoming season in addition to a number of new features that are being added to the game.

To begin, a moving train equipped with the new weapons will be added to the map, allowing players to board and eliminate any enemies aboard. Similarly, after years of anticipation, Epic has finally implemented the Weapon Mods system for guns in the game.

In the same way that attachments were utilized in Call of Duty, weapon mods will enable players to customize any firearm, including the muzzle, optic, and much more. Following this, additional movement mechanics such as Wall Running and Climbing will be implemented, allowing players to effortlessly scale walls.

Significant improvements will also be made to mechanics such as hurdling and mantling. Additionally, the trailer displayed drivable Lamborghini cars and other vehicles traversing the island which will also be available.

Furthermore, the upcoming season will feature Grapple Blade combat, which will enable players to pull themselves like Grapplers and eliminate opponents by spinning the new item around them. The ability to consume shield potions while walking and to hide yourself under nearby props are two more exciting additions.

Battle Pass skins for Peter Griffin and Solid Snake are also featured in the trailer, which also hints to a potential Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration and unveils five additional outfits that players will have the opportunity to obtain over the course of the season.

Ahead of the Big Bang live event, during which rap icon Eminem will perform for his fans, players are eager to experience something greater than what they will find when the servers go live.