When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 end? Season 3 start date

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has been going on for quite a while now, which means players are eager to learn about its end date and when Season 3 will start.

The current season introduced Mega City into the game which in turn added a Cyberpunk vibe to Fortnite. Apart from that, Epic Games also introduced the Rogue Bike, Kinetic Blade, Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, and many new interesting features for players to have fun with.

However, this season will eventually come to an end and a new one will begin which will introduce even more exciting features for players. The following sections will provide you with all the necessary details about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 end date and the expected start date for the new season.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 end?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will come to an end on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2AM ET.

The season was initially scheduled to end on June 2, 2023, but the official Fortnite Twitter account recently confirmed that there has been a slight delay this time around.

We don’t know why this is, but if we had to make a guess, then it could be because of the major Star Wars crossover which is set to last for three weeks in total.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is expected to start on the same day as the end of Season 2.

This means you can expect it to go live on June 9, 2023, or potentially the day after on June 10, 2023.

With the current season’s end date already being delayed, there’s always a chance that this date could change again, so we’ll keep you updated if that happens.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Unfortunately, very little information is available on what to expect from Season 3. Leakers have provided some bits and pieces but it is mostly vague in nature.

Once we have more information on the contents of the upcoming season, we’ll update this page.

