Fortnite players can now play UNO, courtesy of a Creative 2.0 map that takes the popular card game to an entirely new level. Here is all the info you need to begin playing FortUNO in the game.

Fortnite’s creative mode has always provided a blank canvas for players to build, design, and explore. With Creative 2.0, the expansiveness and vibrancy of this canvas increased. Using the power of the Unreal Engine, players can shape entire islands, sculpt terrains, and construct structures that can be imported assets.

Popular games such as Only Up, Red vs. Blue, and Rainbow Rush, among others, have received their own Creative 2.0 iterations that are now immensely popular with the player community over the past few months. Now another classic game makes its way to Creative 2.0, one created entirely using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

After the overwhelming success of UNO online and on Roblox, it has been rebranded as FortUNO and is now available in Fortnite, providing players with an authentic card game experience. Here’s how you can play the game easily.

How to play Uno in Fortnite Creative 2.0

Manuel Otheo, a Fortnite creator, has created FortUNO, a Fortnite variant of the popular card game UNO, which is now playable in Creative 2.0. The UEFN designer shared the map on his X feed and posted a video of the map, which will enable players to drop onto an island and play the card game with their friends.

Here’s the island code for FortUNO Creative 2.0 map:

Island Code: 9573-7199-4945

You can find the game under the Discover row, categorized under Board Games and Competitive.

In order to load onto the island and play the game, follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite and head over to the Game Mode menu. Navigate to the Island Code tab and enter 9573-7199-4945 in the text box. Upon pressing Enter, you will see the island pop-up labeled as FortUNO. Click on play and make sure to head into a Public Game to play with opponents.

The game functions similarly to the UNO card game, though it requires players to shoot at cards to play them. In a single round, 4 players at max can play the game and there are around 108 cards in the game, including the classic +4 and WILD card.

The creator has also said that they will soon release more cards as well as make certain balance changes to the game.

That's everything you need to know about the FortUNO map in Fortnite Creative 2.0.

