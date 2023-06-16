Where is UNOfficial on Roblox? Game missing after DMCA strike

After the DMCA strike, the popular Roblox game UNOfficial disappeared, sparking a social media frenzy. The name of the game very much gives away the fact that it was a ripoff of Mattel’s popular card game UNO. Here’s what went down with the game and the drama that follows.

There is a large selection of games available on Roblox, some of which are unique creations while others are poor rip-offs of more popular titles. However, fans adore and often engage with these games since the metaverse platform operates on a free-to-play basis.

Users have seen several clones on Roblox of popular games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, as well as digital adaptations of traditional board and card games that are just as terrible. However, UNOfficial, a faithful rip-off of Mattel’s original UNO card game, went viral for its attention to detail.

In the midst of the game’s popularity, the DMCA issued a copyright strike, setting off a series of player outrage on social media. After the strike, the following occurred to UNOfficial on Roblox.

Roblox Corporation UNOfficial had a massive fan following for recreating the famous card game in Roblox.

UNOfficial removed from Roblox as Mattel issues DMCA strike to the game

Mattel has previously released an official UNO experience on Roblox, adding to the digital app that players may use to simulate the game in their own homes. However, the UNOfficial version was released a long time ago in Roblox, and it allowed players to communicate with one another through the use of avatar chat while they played.

It was only a matter of time before Mattel, the producers of the original card game, caught wind of the UNOfficial’s success and lodged a DMCA strike against the creators. Due to this, the game was taken down from the service immediately.

Roblox immediately removed the game from the site after the ban was enforced, resulting in a “Content Deleted” warning being displayed on the experience page. As a result of Mattel’s DMCA strike run, which began with UNOfficial, all experiences on Roblox including gameplay or concepts comparable to UNO are being taken down.

Recent recreations of UNO that are still playable on the platform are being shared by some players in an effort to populate those experiences before they, too, are taken down. Although neither Roblox nor Mattel has issued a formal statement on the situation, the DMCA strike and subsequent removal of violating games seemed to speak volumes.