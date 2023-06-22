The popular parkour game Only Up! has made its way into Fortnite in the shape of a stunning Creative 2.0 island that will put your jumping and climbing talents to the test. Here’s how you can play the map.

Since the introduction of Creative 2.0, Fortnite has added a plethora of stunning experiences for the community. The sources of inspiration for these creator-made islands range from other games to popular media franchises.

Over the past few months, players have witnessed recreations of popular games like Fall Guys, Among Us, Wipeout, Call of Duty, and many others on islands built using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Recent weeks, however, have seen the introduction of a viral game that has been sweeping the internet and TikTok, has now made its way to Fortnite.

Inspired by the timeless tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” the PC game Only Up! challenges players to overcome tricky obstacles on their way to the top of the world. However, thanks to a Creative 2.0 island, Fortnite players may enjoy a faithful recreation of the viral game.

Contents

Epic Games Players need to move across a difficult parkour course to reach the top.

Fortnite Only Up Creative 2.0 map code

Here’s the island code for Fortnite’s Only Up Creative 2.0 map:

Island Code: 4366-9611-6988

A Fortnite Creative 2.0 player named “army” made this island in the game called “OnlyUp Fortnite!” for fans of the PC game Only Up! You can find the game under the Discover row, categorized under Deathrun and Parkour.

How to play Only Up map in Fortnite?

In order to load onto the island and play the game, follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite and head over to the Game Mode menu. Navigate to the Island Code tab and enter 4366-9611-6988 in the text box. Upon pressing Enter, you will see the island pop-up labeled as OnlyUp Fortnite! Click on play and make sure to head into a Private Game

Epic Games You can fall right back at the bottom if you miss a ledge or slip off an obstacle.

Fortnite Only Up Creative 2.0 map gameplay details

Once you’ve spawned on the island, you’ll need to make your way to the very top of the map by climbing various objects and leaping from one to the next. By incorporating significant lore components, the game takes you through the entirety of Fortnite’s first chapter.

When you begin your run, a timer will begin counting down, and the distance you’ve traveled will be displayed at the bottom of your screen. To reach the top of the Fortnite map, you must continue to jump and mantle over obstacles.

It’s very frustrating to have to start over from the bottom if you slip or fall off a ledge or obstacle. However, after a couple of initial runs, you should be able to run farther and longer distances.

That’s everything you need to know about the Only Up map in Fortnite Creative 2.0. For all the latest news visit our Fortnite main page or check out some more guides below:

