How to play Fortnite on Amazon Luna cloud gaming

Fortnite is now available on Amazon Luna cloud gaming service for free

In light of the increasing popularity of cloud gaming services and the variety of platforms on which Fortnite can be played, Amazon has made the battle royale game available through its cloud gaming service called Luna.

Whether you’re playing on a mobile phone, tablet, or even a Tesla screen, Fortnite is one of the best-optimized games available. The game’s metaverse is continually growing to accommodate a larger and more diverse player population.

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service now offers Fortnite, a popular free-to-play game that has been featured by industry giants like Microsoft and Nvidia on their services as well. You can enhance your Fortnite experience on the platform by purchasing the Amazon Luna Controller that comes packed full of exciting features.

While streaming Fortnite from a server does lower the game’s quality, it makes up in optimization and makes the game available on a wide variety of Amazon-powered smart devices. Here’s how to use Amazon Luna to play the game on devices that are compatible with it.

Stream Fortnite on Amazon Luna cloud gaming now

Amazon Gamers can easily play Fortnite using their favorite Amazon supported devices

Players may now log in to Fortnite on any smart device using their Amazon credentials, expanding the game’s accessibility. Currently, you can access Amazon Luna, their cloud gaming service, in the United States (excluding territories), the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

You may play it on your Windows computer, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Chromebook, iOS device, Android smartphone, or select Samsung Smart TV. A valid Amazon Prime membership is all that’s required to gain access to Amazon Luna and play any of the many games offered there.

If you don’t want to sign up for Amazon Prime but still want access to Fortnite and other games, you can acquire an Amazon Luna+ subscription instead. Amazon Luna+ has a monthly subscription charge but offers a free trial for the first seven days.

Amazon Fortnite runs effectively on the Amazon Luna service

You can play Fortnite on these devices using the steps below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Playing via the Chrome browser.

Playing via the Microsoft Edge browser.

Playing via the Safari browser on iPhone/iPad.

Using the Luna app for Windows PC or macOS, available from the Amazon Luna Getting Started page.

Using the Luna app for Fire tablets and Fire TV. Two ways to get the app: On your Fire tablet or Fire TV, download Luna from “Apps.” “Deliver” Luna to your Fire tablet or Fire TV from the Amazon Appstore.

Using the Luna app for Samsung TV. Find the Luna app via the Samsung Gaming Hub launcher bar, or download the app from the Samsung App Store.



If you’re using a Fire TV or Samsung Smart TV, you’ll be prompted to scan a QR code the first time you play Fortnite on Amazon Luna. (Scan the QR code with your mobile device to link your accounts.) The account connection page will load on other Amazon Luna-enabled devices.

When you open Fortnite from within Amazon Luna, your Epic account will be used to sign you in immediately. Your progression will be carried over to any other Epic account you use on another platform.

Now that you know how to play Fortnite on Amazon Luna, check out some more helpful guides below:

How to get free Fortnite skins | Best landing spots | How to claim Capture Points | How to ride animals | All Exotic weapon locations | How to play Fortnite split screen | Fortnite NPC locations | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.