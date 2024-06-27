Xbox & Amazon team up to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Fire TV devices

Microsoft and Amazon have officially announced a new partnership to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Amazon Fire TV devices.

The Xbox TV app has so far been limited to Samsung’s recent TVs and monitors. However, starting this July, Microsoft will be rolling out the app on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks as well. The Xbox app will provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream games right to their Fire TV devices.

The Xbox app will be available in 25 countries, and you’ll be able to use it if you own either the Fire TV Stick 4K Max or the Fire TV Stick 4K. Xbox says that games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, and several titles from the Fallout series will be supported.

Article continues after ad

Xbox

“Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe,” Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering VP Ashley McKissick said in a press statement. “We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience,” McKissick added.

Article continues after ad

To get started, you’ll need a few things – a Fire Stick device, a Microsoft account, and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You’ll also want a Bluetooth controller – both Xbox and PlayStation controllers work. Once you’re all set up and connected, you’re ready to start streaming games.

Article continues after ad

Last December, Microsoft rolled out Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and Pro. However, VR titles were missing, and Quest 2 and Pro owners were left to play their games in full-screen 2D mode.