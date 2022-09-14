How to play Amazon Prime games on Steam Deck

With a multitude of games coming with your Prime subscription every month, just how do you play all those games Amazon gave you on a Steam Deck?

With no Steam games included in the monthly drops, and plenty of other services to get games through, getting games from your Amazon Prime Gaming account onto your Steam Deck can be a bit of a hassle.

However, as for the vast majority of the titles that you’ll have accumulated over the years, these will be all presumably playable via Proton and Wine.

Proton and Wine are the intermediary layers that Valve and the Linux community have built to run Windows apps natively, without the need for virtual machines.

Our main issue is that the Prime Gaming app, used to house all of your games outside of the major storefronts, doesn’t work on the Steam Deck directly.

For this, we’ll have to use the trusty Lutris tool, which just so happened to get an update to support Amazon.

How to play Prime Gaming games on Steam Deck

First, press the Steam button, choose power, and swap to ‘Desktop mode’.

If you haven’t updated Lutris, or even installed it, you’ll first need to head into the Discover app. Here, download the latest version of Lutris and you’ll then need to add it to your list of sources.

At the top, hit the ‘hamburger’ menu button (three lines) and then choose preferences. Now, in the following menu, choose ‘Sources’. You’ll now be able to toggle on Amazon Prime Gaming, as well as any other stores you want to activate.

After this, close the window and on the side and under sources, Amazon Prime Gaming should now be active. You can log in via the little figure, which will prompt you to sign in with Amazon. It’ll hang for a few seconds after signing in, which will then load the actual Amazon Store for a brief second while Lutris grabs your information.

After a brief wait, it’ll also scan for your games and you can begin installing them as usual. Choose your game, keep hitting continue and you should be up and running.

Any game not supported by Wine or Proton will still not work here – unless there’s a community workaround.

How to play Amazon Prime games in Steam Deck Gaming Mode

This is a fairly simple solution, much like with the Epic Games Store. In Desktop Mode, open Steam, and in the bottom corner, press the plus button and ‘add non-Steam game’. This will prompt you to go searching for the ‘.exe’ file Amazon and Lutris installed.

Dexerto

Be sure to change the drop-down menu from ‘.desktop’ apps only, to ‘All Files’. Then, go to where Lutris defaults to (for us it’s ~/Deck/Games/amazon/) and choose the .exe file.

After, launch the Gaming Mode and head into your library. It should now be nestled under non-Steam apps. Before launching, enter the settings menu and choose ‘Compatability’. This will let you turn on Proton to play the game.

Dexerto

Save file warning

If you already have a save game, you should continue to play in Desktop mode. Proton won’t consider Wine or any other save files you have unless you manually copy them in after launching for the first time.

You can see our guides on how to install Good Old Games and Epic Games Store titles to your Steam Deck, as well as how to play Game Pass games.