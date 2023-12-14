How to make a boat in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite allows players to unleash their creativity by making whatever they want in the new survival title. This includes creating designs that let players traverse the different biomes through monorails, gliders, and more. Here is the ultimate guide to creating a boat in LEGO Fortnite to sail the open seas.

One of the issues with LEGO Fortnite is its need for transportation for the large map. However, Epic Games has allowed players to explore their imaginations with Thrusters, Switches, and Dynamic foundations.

Players have utilized these skills already by making cars and monorails in their games. Using these materials, players will also be able to cross all bodies of water by creating a boat.

Materials needed to create a boat in LEGO Fortnite

Medieval Rails – These will act as the surrounding guard around the boat.

– These will act as the surrounding guard around the boat. Thrusters – Players will need 4 Thrusters to complete the boat.

– Players will need 4 Thrusters to complete the boat. Dynamic Foundation – This will be the boat’s body – regular foundations will not work.

– This will be the boat’s body – regular foundations will not work. Activation Switches – Players will need three switches to steer the boat.

– Players will need three switches to steer the boat. Foundations Pieces – These will be needed to make the thrusters work and be the ‘floor’ of the boat.

– These will be needed to make the thrusters work and be the ‘floor’ of the boat. Wool Fabric – This is optional but can be used to make a flag to be added to the back of the boat.

How to create a boat in LEGO Fortnite

Once the materials have been gathered, the player can finally begin making their boat. The best place to start is near the body of water you wish to sail across. This will prevent the boat from needing to be moved.

Start with one piece of Dynamic Foundation and add a long foundation to the middle. This will be needed to add the floor and thrusters later on.

Then, grab your railings for the side of the boat. Two will be attached to either side of the boat, and then one railing will sit on the top of the Dynamic Foundations on the opposite side. Your start should look something like the following.

Using the middle foundation piece, create a ‘T’ out of other foundation pieces. Place Small Thrusters on the front part of either side of the ‘T.’

When the thrusters have been put in place, carefully break down the ‘T’ so that the structure falls. This will put the two Small Thrusters on either side of the boat. Do not break the middle foundation piece.

Add two more long foundation pieces on either side of the middle one. This will create a ‘floor’ to the boat and will be the place for the Activation Switches. Place two more Thrusters on the back end of the boat. This should be in between the large foundation pieces.

With the red end facing upwards, place three Activation Switches in the shape of a ‘V’ on the top of the boat. The middle switch will be for the back thruster and the two others will control the boat’s right and left navigation. Finally, slap a flag onto the back and enjoy sailing!

