If you’re wondering how to build a Monorail in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite was added to the Battle Royale game on December 7, 2023, where it has instantly became the most popular mode.

Epic Games collaborated with LEGO to bring a whole new way to play, with its building, crafting and survival game.

After you have mastered the basics, you will want to make sure of the many Building Parts on offer, whether it be to create the ultimate airship to fly across your world, or in this case the monorail.

In building the monorail, you will be able to use a range of building items from the Toy section in your Build menu to create a fully functional monorail system, to easily transport from one area to another, such as different biomes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to build a complete functional monorail in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make a monorail in LEGO Fortnite

To build a monorail in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to find two high points of your world to make it between. It will then require various Building Parts, including Dynamic Foundations, Activation Switches, several Thrusters and a large amount of Thin Floors for the rails.

Epic Games / Perfect Score Build your rails between your start and end location.

Before you start your build, you will need to find two elevated parts of your world that have a gap opposite each other. We would recommend using two mountains or hills facing each other that are at different biomes for fast access.

We would then recommend using creator Perfect Score’s method to build yourself the ultimate functional monorail in LEGO Fortnite, which is outlined below:

Build your rails in a straight line, using your choice of Thin Floor (e.g. Ancient Thin Floor), from your chosen start location to your end location. At one of the sides, place two Dynamic Foundations on the tracks next to each other, making sure they are aligned centrally with a gap in between them. Place a Wood Foundation 02 at the front of one platform and the back of the other, so they are opposite each other, as one platform will be used to go forward and the other backward. Place three Large Thrusters on the back of each Wood Foundation, so that the two platforms have Thrusters pointing in the opposite direction. Place your choice of railings around each platform, to avoid falling off. Underneath each platform, place four small wheels (two on either side of the rail with no space in between) Finally, just place an Activation Switch on top of either platform and your monorail will be finished.

Epic Games / Perfect Score Build two Dynamic Foundations on the rails, which will be used to go forward and backward.

In order to use the monorail, you will just need to stand on the platform which has Thrusters facing away from the side and turn your switch on. This would then turn the Thrusters on, where you will soon blast your way across the rails to your chosen destination. Upon arrival, simply turn the switch off to stop.

Epic Games / Perfect Score Place two wheels underneath each platform on either side of the rail, with no space in between.

Here are all the Building Parts and items you will need to build the ultimate monorail in LEGO Fortnite:

Building

2 Wood Foundation 02

2 Railings (Your choice of material)

Large amount of Thin Floors (depends on the size of the gap you want to build it between and your material of choice)

Toys

2 Dynamic Foundation

2 Activation Switch

6 Large Thruster

8 Small Wheel

So there you have it – that's everything you need to know about to build a monorail in LEGO Fortnite.

