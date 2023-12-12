How to get Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get Dynamic Foundations in LEGO Fortnite to make your vehicles, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite has became Fortnite’s most popular game mode since it released and knocked off the Battle Royale mode for the first time in the game’s history.

LEGO joined the game on Decemeber 7, 2023, which has added the infamous building blocks to Fortnite with a whole new building, crafting and survival game.

One of the most essential items that you need to be able to know how to build is the Dynamic Foundation. This unique item lets players progress their creations with more customization and freedom to make some inventive creations with the use of various toys, such as moving vehicles.

Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock and get the Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite.

Epic Games / MonkeyKingHero A player building a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite with the use of wheels and a Dynamic Foundation.

How to unlock Dynamic Foundations in LEGO Fortnite

To unlock Dynamic Foundations in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to get a piece of Flexwood in order to receive the Dynamic Foundation building blueprint.

In order to get Flexwood, you will need to chop down a cacti plant from a Dry Valley desert biome using a Rare Forest Axe. We have also provided a full guide how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite if you’re struggling to find some.

How to build a Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite

To build a Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to use your Build menu and go to the Toys section, where you will be able to select and make it by using four pieces of Flexwood.

Dynamic Foundations are essential in the game and act as the base for a whole range of different creations, such as for vehicles and airships, where wheels and thrusters can be used.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get a Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite. For more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

