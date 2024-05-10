Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 took a step backwards in almost every way

The most recent season of Fortnite saw the game take a big step backwards in terms of the content it delivers for the price people are paying.

Chapter 5 Season 1 was a solid way to kick off the new era of Fortnite, as we saw the game’s world collide with the Omniverse to bring us characters like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake to the battle.

When leaks around Season 2 bringing Greek mythology into the mix, it looked poised to be another solid season with plenty of content to draw from for new locations, new skins, and more in Fortnite.

However, this has proven to be the opposite. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has been somewhat of a “meh” season that hasn’t really done much to keep anyone’s attention.

It’s not even that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 was bad, it was just painfully mediocre for reasons that could have been easily fixed.

For starters, the Greek mythology content has been fine. Now, fine is not bad, but it just feels like bringing these characters and stories to the game should be bigger than it is. The skins are passable, and some of the new areas on the map are interesting to look at.

The idea of fighting Cerberus at the entrance to Hell is cool, but it becomes a headache when over half the match is landing there to fight. When the odds of being taken out in a matter of seconds at the beginning of a match are high, it prompts people to just avoid that area.

It’s a disappointment to not be able to go explore a new area of the map; players should want to make their way to everything that is changed, but having everyone be congregated there makes it more of a chore than anything.

Beyond just the map, however, the battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 was just a letdown. There were no skins or cosmetics that really earned the money people needed to pay for it.

Epic Games The Cerberus skin looked cool, but not enough to stand out.

Sure, the Cerburus skin looks cool, but it doesn’t stand out from any other skin in the game and certainly doesn’t overshadow any of the skins based on popular characters that came before.

But the worst part of the battle pass was the fact that a majority of the V-Bucks are hidden in the extra rewards for it. This means that a person would have to grind to Level 140 in order to get them all and be able to get the next pass.

A lot of fans love the battle passes for their ability to earn back the V-Bucks they spent and get the next one when it releases. This season hiding that currency behind an excessive amount of grinding just feels wrong and a way to get players to spend more money.

Then there was the Star Wars event that released around the same time as May the 4th, which should have been a homerun. Bringing Star Wars into the fold will always be an exciting time for players.

But not this time, as the event was just kind of shoulder shrug, with most of the content going to the LEGO Fortnite mode.

LEGO is the new mode that is gaining popularity, and that content is quite fun, but there is so much more to Fortnite than just that. There needed to be more given to the other modes to make it worth the fans’ time.

Sure, there was some cool stuff in the Battle Royale modes, like being able to fight Vader on the map. Even though you can get his lightsaber for beating him, it doesn’t really do enough to make the process worth it.

He’s a tough fight, and you can almost guarantee there will be someone waiting for you to finish him off before swooping in to take out the sliver of health you have left.

Finally, one of the biggest issues that has been plaguing the game is still running rampant: Water Bending. This ability came as part of the Last Airbender collaboration and has been broken for a long time.

Water Bending offers 24 body damage and 36 on headshots, while also having no recoil, distance limitations, cooldown, or bullet drop. It’s been a big issue in the game and has yet to be addressed properly.

It’s made worse by the fact that there are a lot of good weapons that came to Fortnite this season. In fact one of the things Chapter 5 Season 2 did better than the last is giving a much wider range of weapons and items for people to use.

However, this is overshadowed by Water Bending, which is still dominating the meta of the game and causing everything else to become irrelevant once it’s found.

There are a lot of moving parts to fixing the Water Bending issue, but it is still past time that there was some comment made about it, some sign that shows the devs know about it and are working to fix it.

Overall, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 just felt like it was spinning its wheels and didn’t capitalize on its themes enough. Now as the game approaches the beginning of the next season, the mood has become one of being underwhelmed, or worse: apathetic.