How to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2023

With the year 2023 drawing to a close, it’s time to take account of your Fortnite achievements with the help of your very own Fortnite Wrapped 2023 showcase. If you want to get it for free, follow these steps.

Fortnite had a fantastic 2023, finally achieving its long-awaited renaissance as it regained its former dominance and topped the gaming charts. Based on the publicly accessible statistics, Season OG had the highest number of active players ever recorded.

This year, players embarked on an epic journey in Chapter 4, which introduced crucial gameplay changes, UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), and a brand new Chapter 5, which revitalizes the Fortnite ecosystem with three new game types.

With the year drawing to a close, it’s time to look back on your time spent playing Fortnite in all its forms with Fortnite Wrapped 2023. If you would like to get a Fortnite Wrapped, the following steps are necessary.

How to check your Fortnite Wrapped 2023

If you’re curious about Epic Games‘ official method for verifying Fortnite Wrapped, the answer is no. The Spanish website FN Zone has implemented a system whereby users may obtain their own Fortnite Wrapped 2023, similar to the ones offered by Spotify.

FNZone Players will get an immersive experience before the full Wrapped reveal.

At the very end, you’ll see your game statistics, but in an Instagram Stories style, you’ll also see your most played seasons, total playing time, number of eliminations, and more. Before storing it in your gallery, you may optionally apply stickers over your final wrapped stats.

To get your very own Fortnite Wrapped 2023, follow these steps:

Go to FNZone Wrapped website. Enter your Epic username in the text field. Click the blue arrow to enter. You’ll now be taken to your slide-by-slide-wrapped showcase. Finally, you’ll be able to see your cumulative stats.

However, you must ensure your stats are toggled to public in your Fortnite settings. If it is set to private, the website won’t be able to access your overall statistics.

Epic Games You can easily switch your Public Stats setting in the game.

How to make Fortnite game stats public

To make your Fortnite game stats public, follow these steps:

Head over to Fortnite Settings menu. Click on the Account and Privacy tab denoted by a user icon. Scroll down to Account Privacy. Toggle Public Game Stats to On. Apply and you’re done.

Now you’re all set to view your very own Fortnite Wrapped 2023 and show off your skills to the world.

So there you have it – how to get a Fortnite Wrapped 2023.

