Fortnite’s comeback: How Epic conquered gaming all over again

Fortnite has made a huge comeback in 2023, wowing players with the addition of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. So, here’s how Epic Games achieved what many believed was unfathomable.

Battle Royale has historically been a popular gaming genre, thanks to its adrenaline-fueled firefights and emphasis on teamwork. However, Fortnite has changed what a BR game can be.

Fortnite has always stood out from other titles like Warzone, Apex Legends, and PUBG – partly thanks to its building mechanics a novel approach that allows players to build structures to defend themselves against assaulting opponents.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite is an extremely popular Battle Royale.

Although the gaming community acknowledged Fortnite’s status as one of the most popular Battle Royale games, it experienced a decline from 2021 to 2023. However, the game has once more regained the number one spot on the rankings, with Epic having crafted one of this year’s greatest comeback stories

Article continues after ad

The “peak” Fortnite period

KRAFTON’s Player’s Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG) introduced Battle Royale games to mainstream audiences in 2017, a year when first-person shooters and single-player games were the talk of the town. A new genre of gameplay emerged with the release of the title, featuring extended match durations and the need for players to strategically plan their loadouts and positions.

Article continues after ad

Tfue / Ninja Tfue and Ninja contributed majorly in bringing Fortnite into the mainstream limelight.

However, Fortnite swiftly established itself as a leader in the battle royale genre by capitalizing on the trend towards immersive visuals, accessible gameplay, and inventive building mechanics. Due to streamers such as Tfue and Ninja, the game’s cross-platform accessibility, and its free-to-play model – Fortnite facilitated widespread acclaim that propelled it to prominence.

Article continues after ad

As of 2018, Fortnite had transcended gaming and emerged as a cultural phenomenon. It had been featured in films, television programs, and sporting events, while the game’s unique dance emotes, including “Orange Justice” and “Floss,” had become ubiquitous in popular culture.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Bugha put Fortnite esports on the map.

In 2019, the game was at its pinnacle when it hosted the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, where Bugha emerged victorious with the most substantial cash reward of $1 million – an unprecedented amount of money in a Battle Royale competition.

Conversely, despite the game’s peak being reached during Chapter 2’s Travis Scott concert and a comprehensive Marvel crossover, Fornite struggled to maintain its newfound momentum in subsequent seasons.

Article continues after ad

Falling from the high ground

Following a live event that concluded Fortnite Chapter 2, the player count experienced a decline in Chapter 3 as a result of insufficient content.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite’s gameplay struggled post-Chapter 2.

In addition to the World Cup being substituted with seasonal FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series), the Battle Royale island and weaponry failed to exhibit the same level of innovation that players had appreciated in Chapters 1 and 2.

Although Epic continued to provide regular content, the updates and hotfixes failed to resonate with the majority of users. Certain players assert that their primary motivation for switching to alternative Battle Royale titles, such as Apex Legends and Warzone, was the absence of live events and LTMs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Apple secured a massive victory in court against Epic Games.

Despite this, Epic continued to invest heavily in Fortnite and used in-game cosmetics sales as leverage to introduce noteworthy crossovers, despite its legal dispute with Apple and Google Play regarding third-party pricing in their respective stores.

Fortnite’s downfall was already apparent at that time, as several prominent content creators and competitive players withdrew from the game entirely, declaring it to be “dead.”

The Epic renaissance of Fortnite

Fortnite entered a brand-new era in Chapter 4, following a disastrous Chapter 3 that lasted only four seasons. It’s here where the game regained prominence due to the introduction of new movement mechanics, weapons, and, for the first time, a Zero Build mode designed to facilitate new players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 drew in a lot of players to the game.

Fortnite’s gameplay in Chapter 4 was once more entertaining and delivered intense action to players, whether it was the anticipation surrounding MEGA City’s Grind Rails or Attack on Titan’s ODM Gear. In addition to conventional firearms, several new weapon types were added, enabling users to experiment with their strategy during matches.

Moreover, the introduction of Unreal Engine enabled players to transform the game into a true metaverse space akin to Roblox, by enabling the creation of more immersive experiences with Unreal Engine 5. Despite a gradual increase in the game’s player base before the release of UEFN, Epic rolled back the clock with Season OG.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite Season OG peaked the Battle Royale game at its highest.

Not only did it evoke nostalgia amongst players by transporting them to the Chapter 1 island, but it also introduced new movement mechanics. Former Fortnite fans returned, reuniting with their pals on the OG island, shattering the game’s all-time player-peak record since stats became public.

Season OG’s player peak was surpassed by LEGO Fortnite, a surprise update that has been met with a lot of praise from the community. The player base has since been sharing their innovative creations and going viral on social media.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite has now evolved into a vibrant ecosystem teeming with players of all ages, incorporating three additional game modes in addition to its signature Battle Royale mode.

Article continues after ad

While there’s still a long way for Epic to go with its top Battle Royale title, its comeback story is one for the history books.

For more about the game, check out our Fortnite coverage right here at Dexerto.