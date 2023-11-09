When is Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Spotify Wrapped has become one of the most highly anticipated moments on all of social media. But when are you able to look at your yearly Spotify Wrapped stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Spotify has continued to dominate as one of the leading music streaming platforms since it was first released in 2008.

The subscription service has become widely known for various features, but none more beloved than its annual Spotify Wrapped feature.

Since the start, several other apps have tried to recreate the feature, including Apple Music, Snapchat, and Instagram. Users even created their own TikTok Wrapped after the platform stopped doing its wrapped feature.

To nobody’s surprise, Spotify’s fan-favorite feature is set to return for another year. They have already been teasing this year’s edition as listeners gear up to have their 2023 streaming stats revealed.

With the release being assumed to be imminent as we head into the end of the year, here is everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2023 and when it is expected to be released.

Does Spotify Wrapped 2023 have a release date?

Spotify has not confirmed a release date for when Spotify Wrapped 2023 comes out.

They simply have stated: “Keep listening, and we’ll get in touch when it’s ready,” in regards to an official release date for Spotify Wrapped for this year.

However, Wrapped for 2022 was released on November 1, and both 2021 and 2020 versions were released on December 1. It can therefore be expected to be released at some point between the two dates.

Spotify

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2023

Spotify Wrapped 2023 can be easily found on the mobile app as the music streaming service has encouraged people to update their apps in preparation.

As ever, it’s simple to get your hands on your customized Wrapped recap of the last year. Once the time comes, just open the Spotify app, click the Wrapped banner, and follow the slides as you get your personalized breakdown.

When does Spotify stop counting for Wrapped?

Despite the cut-off date being predicted to be on October 31, Spotify has never released an official end date for when they stop collecting data for Spotify Wrapped.

However, the vice president of product development stated tracking ends: “a few weeks prior to the launch on November 30”.

And there you have it – that’s all you need to know about this year’s Wrapped playlists.

In the meantime, keep updated with the latest music and entertainment news here.