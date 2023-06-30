How to get the Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite & is it any good?

In a recent hotfix, Fortnite has added a new weapon called the Sharp Tooth Shotgun that is modeled after the OG Pump shotgun. Want to know where to get it and if it’s any good? We’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide.

The variety of new weaponry being released in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, as well as the new jungle biome, are helping to boost the game’s appeal among players. In the most recent patch, version v25.11, gamers were given access to a new Explosive Repeater Rifle that quickly gained popularity.

A group of players, though, figured out how to use the weapon’s flaw to their advantage and reimagine the game’s double-pump meta. While it’s quite clear that players miss their favorite OG Pump Shotgun, Fortnite has finally delivered to their demands in a roundabout way.

Article continues after ad

Recently, in a hotfix, Fortnite removed the Kinetic Boomerang and added the Sharp Tooth Shotgun, which is based on the Epic and Legendary versions of the OG Pump Shotgun (also known as the SPAS).

Here’s how you can get it on the Fortnite island and whether it’s any better than the other shotguns in the game.

Epic Games The Sharp Tooth Shotgun has a tighter spread and more range than the OG Pump Shotgun (Spas)

How to get Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The new Sharp Tooth Shotgun is very similar to the SPAS from Fortnite’s early chapters, however this time it can be found in every rarity from common to legendary. The weapon is an improved variant of the OG Pump, boasting a smaller spread and greater range.

Article continues after ad

In Chapter 4 Season 3, the Sharp Tooth Shotgun can be easily found in chests and as floor loot. It would be wise to search the island for vending machines selling shotguns, as this could be your next best option for acquiring the weapon.

Alternatively, during a Battle Royale match, you can find Epic or Legendary versions of the shotgun in Holo Chests or a Combat Cache. This season’s arsenal now includes three shotguns, with the latest addition joining the Havoc Pump and Drum Shotguns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Epic Games Weapon Stats for the new Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Is the Sharp Tooth Shotgun good in Fortnite?

The Sharp Tooth Shotgun is a great weapon for Fortnite players who enjoy close-range combat, box fights, or dealing significant damage to their opponents in a single shot. The Sharp weapon’s damage stats and greater range make up for its smaller 4-round magazine and slower fire rate.

Article continues after ad

A single shot to the body does 113 damage, while a headshot can do up to 180, making it as potent as the OG pump. The Sharp Tooth is also effective when used at mid-range, much like a combat shotgun.

If you’re looking for a powerful shotgun to add to your arsenal, go no further than the all-new Sharp Tooth Shotgun. It is currently available in all rarities across all game modes. You can check out our list of all the available weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 to see what else you can add to your loadout right now.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

Article continues after ad

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins