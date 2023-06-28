Fortnite players rejoice as Double Pump meta returns to the game

Fortnite players have discovered that the infamous Double Pump meta has returned to the game following the battle royale’s recent mid-season update.

Fortnite’s patch v25.11 introduced a number of new features and made several adjustments throughout the game’s arsenal. One of the major changes was the vaulting of the Heavy Sniper, which has been replaced by the Explosive Repeater Rifle, making it the only heavy ammo weapon in the game.

Players were initially skeptical about the removal of the Heavy Sniper and the value of the new weapon due to the absence of an optic sight, despite the fact that it fires explosive rounds. However, it appears that they have finally found the right technique to use it and couple it with another weapon to recreate the most notorious combo in all of Fortnite history: the Double Pump meta.

The reimagined meta enables players to rapidly switch weapons and fire two consecutive shots, causing tremendous damage in the process. Although the pump shotgun is currently unavailable in Fortnite, players can still use the meta to their advantage.

Fortnite players reinvent the Double Pump meta in Chapter 4 Season 3

A video was posted on Twitter not long after the most recent Fortnite update showing a player using the brand-new Explosive Repeater Rifle with the Havoc Pump Shotgun in a Battle Royale match.

Surprisingly, the player employs a tactic reminiscent of the double pump meta, in which they swap between weapons after quickly firing a single shot.

As a result, the player can quickly fire two bullets, dealing significant damage to their opponents without any delay, similar to the Double Pump meta.

The latest iteration of the meta uses the Explosive Repeater Rifle which has a tighter crosshair, fires explosive rounds with a mag size of six shots, and is the ideal mid-range weapon for dealing heavy damage to opponents.

Pro Fortnite players like Ninja, who was recently seen dominating the lobby alongside his brother and TimtheTatman, have also acknowledged and approved of the new iteration of the traditional Double Pump meta. A player who used the meta in the game tweeted, “You can rock 4 of them…its OP….disgusting”, as he sheds light on the effectiveness of the strategy at hand.

Another one chimed in on the discussion and said, “Now it’ll get hotfixed lol gg”, referring to the possibility that Epic Games could address the issue in the next update by introducing a weapon delay, thereby completely removing the meta.

You can now test out the meta for yourself in-game, however, you’ll need to pick up the latest Explosive Repeater Rifle and play a few matches to get a feel for it. Check out our guide on how to get it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.