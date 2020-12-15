Logo
Fortnite

How to get exotic Dragon’s Breath Sniper in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Dragons Breath Sniper
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new exotic weapon, the fiery Dragon’s Breath Sniper. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale Fortnite. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big new weapons.

The most exciting addition is probably the Dragon’s Breath Sniper, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class. It joins the Storm Scout Rifle, the Nighthawk, the Shadow Trackers, the Boom Sniper Rifle, and the Dub.

Similar to the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, this new sniper rifle will not only deal plenty of damage to your enemies, but also potentially set them on fire, making it a very deadly addition to your arsenal.

Dragon’s Breath Sniper locations in Fortnite

fortnite blaze map locations
Epic Games
The Dragon’s Breath Sniper can be purchased at one of two locations on the map.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Dragon’s Breath Sniper by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Blaze.

Unfortunately, Blaze has two possible spawn locations, so you’re going to have to take your chances. They will either appear at Pristine Point, which is at the top of the map between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, or at Timber Tent, which is south of Sweaty Sands.

If you want to get your hands on the new weapon, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to either Pristine Point or Timber Tent on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Blaze (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select the Dragon’s Breath Sniper option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Fortnite Dragons Breath Sniper Location
Epic Games
Blaze can either be found at Timber Tent or Pristine Point.

How much is the Dragon’s Breath Sniper?

Like all the other Exotic-class weapons in Fortnite Season 5, the Dragon’s Breath Sniper doesn’t come for free, and you can’t simply stumble across it by searching in random chests.

If you want to get your hands on the new gun, you’ll need to make sure you’re loaded with 1,213 Gold Bars. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so check out our guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.

Fortnite

All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v15.10 update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:03

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite elf skin on the Weather Station POI
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

With the annual Winter celebrations finally coming to Fortnite, Epic Games have seemingly got a whole host of new skins and cosmetics lined up for fans following the V15.10 update. 

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 saw the chapter closed on the Marvel-themed season, and gave way to Chapter 2, Season 5 – Zero Point. 

In the new season, the Zero Point has once again returned to the battle royale island, and brought with it an interesting story revolving around hunters and some of the world’s most fierce fighters. 

As ever, a new season means new cosmetics, and there have been plenty in Chapter 2, Season 5 already, but with the winter and holiday season right around the corner, more are being released and they’ve been revealed by leakers. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite v15.10 leaked skins

That’s right, with Christmas and the holiday season on the horizon, Epic Games have brought the festivities to Fortnite with the v15.10 update in the form of new weapons, the Snowmando NPC, and much more. 

As with any update, leakers have also been able to reveal what’s coming next – and the winter fun means winter-themed skins. And, again, Epic have got that all lined up. 

Reliable Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR revealed that there are 12 new skins coming soon – with a few of those being available as a part of new bundles too. 

Leaked skins from Fortnite v15.10 update
ShiinaBR
A closer look at all the new skins in the v15.10 update.

Leaked Fortnite gliders, emotes, pickaxes from v15.10 update

Of course, that’s not all that they’ve got lined up though. There are gliders, backblings, pickaxes, music packs, wraps, and emotes to be introduced as well. Plus, a few variants for classic cosmetics as well as loading screens. 

Fortnite leaker IFireMonkey put them all together in one image, so you can check out what’s in the store – including a line of soccer-themed emotes, as well as a few new multi-person emotes, too. 

As usual, these skins should release at a later date, so you’ll just have to keep checking the Fortnite store to see when they’re available.

There is also the chance that some of them aren’t added and are held back until a later point – with the off chance that some may never be released. We’ve seen that before plenty of times.