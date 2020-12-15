How to get exotic Dragon’s Breath Sniper in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new exotic weapon, the fiery Dragon’s Breath Sniper. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale Fortnite. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big new weapons.

The most exciting addition is probably the Dragon’s Breath Sniper, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class. It joins the Storm Scout Rifle, the Nighthawk, the Shadow Trackers, the Boom Sniper Rifle, and the Dub.

Similar to the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, this new sniper rifle will not only deal plenty of damage to your enemies, but also potentially set them on fire, making it a very deadly addition to your arsenal.

Dragon’s Breath Sniper locations in Fortnite

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Dragon’s Breath Sniper by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Blaze.

Unfortunately, Blaze has two possible spawn locations, so you’re going to have to take your chances. They will either appear at Pristine Point, which is at the top of the map between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, or at Timber Tent, which is south of Sweaty Sands.

If you want to get your hands on the new weapon, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to either Pristine Point or Timber Tent on the map. Once you’re there, locate Blaze (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head). Speak to them and select the Dragon’s Breath Sniper option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

How much is the Dragon’s Breath Sniper?

Like all the other Exotic-class weapons in Fortnite Season 5, the Dragon’s Breath Sniper doesn’t come for free, and you can’t simply stumble across it by searching in random chests.

If you want to get your hands on the new gun, you’ll need to make sure you’re loaded with 1,213 Gold Bars. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so check out our guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.