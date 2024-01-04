LEGO Fortnite allows players to create whatever they want, including different food items. But when it comes to making pizza, a critical ingredient is difficult to come by. Here is how to get cheese in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite took a step in a new direction by adding a survival-based game mode. LEGO Fortnite was one of the three new modes to be added next to Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.

The brick-inspired open world has infinite building possibilities that allow players to create cars, boats, and gliders. It also features four different biomes to explore and 40 villagers to recruit.

Most materials can be gathered or created using materials within the game, but one particular item can only be found by pure luck – cheese.

Where to find cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Players can find cheese in chests scattered across the map if they are lucky. However, it is still being determined whether cheese is more likely to be discovered depending on the biome, unlike other biome-specific items found in chests guarded by bandits or caves.

Cheese is solely used to create pizza in LEGO Fortnite and does not serve another purpose. Unlike flour, which can create bread and burgers, cheese cannot be created from cow’s milk.

Villagers also have a chance to give players a pizza as a gift, although it is a rare occurrence. Which is confusing, considering that pizza is one of the craftable items from using the oven.

LEGO Fortnite has not received any further updates since it’s small patch after its release in December, which has made several fans displeased. Whether or not cheese will be added as a craftable item in the future is unknown.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to get cheese in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

