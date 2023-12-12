How to get a Glider in LEGO Fortnite

Glider is one of the most important items in LEGO Fortnite and having one can make your survival adventure far easier. Here’s how to get it.

LEGO Fortnite is one of the most thrilling modes to ever grace the Battle Royale game by Epic Games, and the developers claim it’s here to stay. In less than a week, the mode’s player count has already surpassed the public stats for Season OG.

While players engage in their survival adventure by crafting intricate worlds and inventing new builds, there are a number of LEGO Fortnite items that can prove to be extremely useful. In addition to food, weapons, and shelter, a Glider is an essential item for players to possess in their inventory.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since the item is not easily obtainable in LEGO Fortnite and requires some effort to obtain, a Glider can help you travel between biomes while conserving your stamina and providing a surge of adrenaline that comes from leaping from a height and gliding through your own world.

Here’s how you can craft and acquire a Glider in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock a Glider in LEGO Fortnite

Perfect Score / Epic Games You need to prep numerous items before you start making your glider.

In order to unlock the Glider in LEGO Fortnite, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Build a Loom by using x9 Flexwood, x8 Flexwood Rod, and x6 Sand Claw. Obtain Silk from a spider by heading over to the grasslands. Obtain Wool from a sheep by heading over to the snow biome. Put the Silk and Wool into the Loom to make Silk and Wool Thread. Use the Loom again to make Silk and Wool Fabric. Stack up on Flexwood Rods and you’ll unlock the Glider recipe in the Equipment menu.

Once you have those ready, head over to your Crafting Table and make sure it’s upgraded to a higher level.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LEGO Fortnite Glider recipe

Perfect Score / Epic Games The recipe of a Glider is quite simple as it uses three items.

Now that you have the Glider recipe, you’ll need to get the following items to make it:

Article continues after ad

x8 Flexwood Rod

x4 Wool Fabric

x6 Silk Fabric

Once you’ve made your Glider, simply equip it in your inventory’s utility slot. As soon as you equip it, head to higher ground and jump off. Then deploy the glider and move around your world freely to cover more ground as you explore in LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

While there is no durability limit for a glider, it’ll be wise to stack up another one in a chest if you’d like to share it with your friends. So, be sure to farm up plenty of materials using the recipe above.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to make balloons in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page and guides below to get the latest info on LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Can you play LEGO Fortnite on mobile? | How to create a world in LEGO Fortnite | How to heal | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass rewards | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | How to craft a Pickaxe and Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite | Can you pet animals? | How to craft a Sword | How to escape cold | How to get Blast Core | How to recruit villagers