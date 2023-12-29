LEGO Fortnite village leveling and villager rarity

In LEGO Fortnite, the core gameplay revolves around villages and recruiting villagers, but it can be overwhelming for newcomers. Here’s a comprehensive guide on leveling your village and finding/recruiting villagers of various rarities.

Since its December 7 release, LEGO Fortnite has become a massive success with over 200,000 daily concurrent players.

Players progress by creating villages in different biomes and unlocking additional buildings and cosmetics. Villagers play a crucial role in resource gathering and item construction.

LEGO Fortnite Legendary Villagers

Polar Peely Frostlands by exploration Frozen Fishstick Frostlands by exploration Crystal Grasslands by exploration Mazy Dry Lands by exploration Blackheart Shore by exploration Carl Reef Shore by exploration Calamity Dry Lands by exploration Rustler Dry Lands by exploration

Rare villagers

Peely Any biome by visiting Beef Boss Any biome by visiting Meowscles Any biome by visiting Tabby Any biome by visiting Rex Dry Lands by visiting Raptor Any biome by visiting Nugget Dry Lands by visiting Flint Dry Lands by visiting Slush Frostlands by visiting Snow Cap Frostlands by visiting Silas Any biome by visiting

Uncommon villagers

Yeti Frostlands by exploration / visiting Fishstick Any biome by exploration/visiting Lionbrand Any biome by exploration/visiting Gus Dry Lands by exploration/visiting Sawyer Dry Lands by exploration/visiting Petra Dry Lands by exploration/visiting Sally Sails Shore by exploration/visiting Salty Shore by exploration/visiting

Common villagers

Hayseed Any biome by visiting Sunflower Any biome by visiting Sparkplug Any biome by visiting Sprocket Any biome by visiting Aura Any biome by visiting Dana Any biome by visiting Roan Any biome by visiting Robin Any biome by visiting Skye Any biome by visiting Otis Any biome by visiting Blue Squire Any biome by visiting

Starter villagers

Brite Bomber Any biome at the start of the game Cuddle Team Leader Any biome at the start of the game

Grasslands / Shores village upgrades

Level Requirement Rewards Level 1 Place Village Square Friendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.

Placing the village square also unlocks the Map Marker recipe. Level 2 15 Wood

15 Granite This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone. Level 3 10 Planks

20 Granite Villagers can start giving you random gifts.

A new villager slot is unlocked. Level 4 10 Knotroot

15 Plank

25 Granite You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.

You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood. Level 5 15 Knotroot

20 Plank

15 Marble A new villager slot opens up.

Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.

Rarer explorers can visit. Level 6 20 Knotroot

30 Granite Slab Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.

Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone. Level 7 20 Knotroot Rod

20 Marble Slab Villagers can gift unique recipes. Level 8 30 Marble Slab

10 Rough Amber New villager slot is unlocked. Level 9 15 Flexwood

15 Obsidian

10 Cut Amber Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.

Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone. Level 10 15 Flexwood Rods

30 Obsidian Slabs

20 Cut Amber New villager slot is unlocked.

Dry Lands village upgrades

Level Requirement Rewards Level 1 Place Village Square Friendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.

All villagers will come equipped with a cooling charm, allowing them to withstand the heat. Level 2 20 Wood

20 Granite This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.

Unlock new build recipes including Manor Stables, Good Knight Bed, and Medieval Furniture. Level 3 10 Knotroot

10 Plank

15 Marble Villagers can start giving you random gifts.

A new villager slot is unlocked.

Manor Gates build.

Majestic Manors Bathroom Furniture builds. Level 4 15 Knotroot Rod

30 Granite Slab You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.

You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.

Majestic Manors Kitchen Furniture builds. Level 5 25 Knotroot Rod

20 Marble Slab New villager slot is unlocked.

Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.

Rarer explorers can visit.

Humble Manor build.

Majestic Manors Dining Furniture builds. Level 6 25 Marble Slab

15 Rough Amber Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.

Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.

Noble Manor build.

Majestic Manors Bedroom Furniture builds.. Level 7 20 Flexwood

30 Marble Slab

15 Cut Amber Villagers can gift unique recipes.

Majestic Manors Kitchen Extras Furniture builds. Level 8 30 Flexwood Rod

20 Obsidian

10 Rough Ruby New villager slot is unlocked.

Tower Manor build.

Majestic Manors Living Furniture builds. Level 9 20 Obsidian Slab

10 Copper Bar

15 Cut Ruby Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.

Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.

Majestic Manors Recreation Furniture builds. Level 10 30 Obsidian Slab

20 Copper Bar

30 Cut Ruby New villager slot is unloocked.

Grand Manor build.

Majestic Manors Statues Furniture builds.

Frostland village upgrades

Level Requirement Rewards Level 1 Place Village Square Friendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.

All villagers will come equipped with a heating charm, allowing them to withstand the cold. Level 2 25 Wood

30 Granite This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.

Starter Palace build.

Shogun Palace Starter Furniture builds. Level 3 15 Knotroot

15 Plank

20 Marble Villagers can start giving you random gifts.

New villager slot is unlocked.

Palace Pavilion build.

Shogun Palace Kitchen Furniture builds. Level 4 20 Knotroot Rod

25 Marble Slab You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.

You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.

Palace Gates build.

Shogun Palace Interior Furniture builds. Level 5 25 Flexwood Rod

30 Marble Slab New villager slot is unlocked.

Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.

Rarer explorers can visit.

Shogun Palace Courtyard Furniture builds. Level 6 20 Obsidian Slab

10 Copper Bar Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.

Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.

Tiered Palace build.

Shogun Palace Courtyard Furniture builds. Level 7 20 Frostpine

15 Copper Bar Villagers can gift unique recipes.

Shogun Palace Kitchen Furniture builds. Level 8 25 Frostpine Rod

20 Malachite

15 Iron Bar New villager slot is unlocked.

Palace Tower build.

Shogun Palace Interior Furniture builds. Level 9 25 Malachite Slab

20 Iron Bar

20 Rough Sapphire Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.

Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.

Shogun Palace Grounds Furniture builds. Level 10 30 Malachite Slab

25 Iron Bar

30 Cut Sapphire New villager slot is unloocked.

Grand Palace Build

Shogun Palace Statues Furniture builds.

All villages can have a maximum of five villagers working at it and each LEGO Fortnite world supports up to three full villages. This means that even though there are 40 villagers total to be found in the world, only 15 of them will be available to obtain.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about villagers and how to level your village in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

