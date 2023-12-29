LEGO Fortnite village leveling and villager rarity

LEGO Fortnite village leveling and villager rarityEpic Games
In LEGO Fortnite, the core gameplay revolves around villages and recruiting villagers, but it can be overwhelming for newcomers. Here’s a comprehensive guide on leveling your village and finding/recruiting villagers of various rarities.
Since its December 7 release, LEGO Fortnite has become a massive success with over 200,000 daily concurrent players.
Players progress by creating villages in different biomes and unlocking additional buildings and cosmetics. Villagers play a crucial role in resource gathering and item construction.
LEGO Fortnite Legendary Villagers
|Polar Peely
|Frostlands by exploration
|Frozen Fishstick
|Frostlands by exploration
|Crystal
|Grasslands by exploration
|Mazy
|Dry Lands by exploration
|Blackheart
|Shore by exploration
|Carl Reef
|Shore by exploration
|Calamity
|Dry Lands by exploration
|Rustler
|Dry Lands by exploration
Rare villagers
|Peely
|Any biome by visiting
|Beef Boss
|Any biome by visiting
|Meowscles
|Any biome by visiting
|Tabby
|Any biome by visiting
|Rex
|Dry Lands by visiting
|Raptor
|Any biome by visiting
|Nugget
|Dry Lands by visiting
|Flint
|Dry Lands by visiting
|Slush
|Frostlands by visiting
|Snow Cap
|Frostlands by visiting
|Silas
|Any biome by visiting
Uncommon villagers
|Yeti
|Frostlands by exploration / visiting
|Fishstick
|Any biome by exploration/visiting
|Lionbrand
|Any biome by exploration/visiting
|Gus
|Dry Lands by exploration/visiting
|Sawyer
|Dry Lands by exploration/visiting
|Petra
|Dry Lands by exploration/visiting
|Sally Sails
|Shore by exploration/visiting
|Salty
|Shore by exploration/visiting
Common villagers
|Hayseed
|Any biome by visiting
|Sunflower
|Any biome by visiting
|Sparkplug
|Any biome by visiting
|Sprocket
|Any biome by visiting
|Aura
|Any biome by visiting
|Dana
|Any biome by visiting
|Roan
|Any biome by visiting
|Robin
|Any biome by visiting
|Skye
|Any biome by visiting
|Otis
|Any biome by visiting
|Blue Squire
|Any biome by visiting
Starter villagers
|Brite Bomber
|Any biome at the start of the game
|Cuddle Team Leader
|Any biome at the start of the game
Grasslands / Shores village upgrades
|Level
|Requirement
|Rewards
|Level 1
|Place Village Square
|Friendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.
Placing the village square also unlocks the Map Marker recipe.
|Level 2
|15 Wood
15 Granite
|This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.
|Level 3
|10 Planks
20 Granite
|Villagers can start giving you random gifts.
A new villager slot is unlocked.
|Level 4
|10 Knotroot
15 Plank
25 Granite
|You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.
You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.
|Level 5
|15 Knotroot
20 Plank
15 Marble
|A new villager slot opens up.
Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.
Rarer explorers can visit.
|Level 6
|20 Knotroot
30 Granite Slab
|Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.
Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.
|Level 7
|20 Knotroot Rod
20 Marble Slab
|Villagers can gift unique recipes.
|Level 8
|30 Marble Slab
10 Rough Amber
|New villager slot is unlocked.
|Level 9
|15 Flexwood
15 Obsidian
10 Cut Amber
|Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.
Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.
|Level 10
|15 Flexwood Rods
30 Obsidian Slabs
20 Cut Amber
|New villager slot is unlocked.
Dry Lands village upgrades
|Level
|Requirement
|Rewards
|Level 1
|Place Village Square
|Friendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.
All villagers will come equipped with a cooling charm, allowing them to withstand the heat.
|Level 2
|20 Wood
20 Granite
|This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.
Unlock new build recipes including Manor Stables, Good Knight Bed, and Medieval Furniture.
|Level 3
|10 Knotroot
10 Plank
15 Marble
|Villagers can start giving you random gifts.
A new villager slot is unlocked.
Manor Gates build.
Majestic Manors Bathroom Furniture builds.
|Level 4
|15 Knotroot Rod
30 Granite Slab
|You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.
You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.
Majestic Manors Kitchen Furniture builds.
|Level 5
|25 Knotroot Rod
20 Marble Slab
|New villager slot is unlocked.
Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.
Rarer explorers can visit.
Humble Manor build.
Majestic Manors Dining Furniture builds.
|Level 6
|25 Marble Slab
15 Rough Amber
|Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.
Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.
Noble Manor build.
Majestic Manors Bedroom Furniture builds..
|Level 7
|20 Flexwood
30 Marble Slab
15 Cut Amber
|Villagers can gift unique recipes.
Majestic Manors Kitchen Extras Furniture builds.
|Level 8
|30 Flexwood Rod
20 Obsidian
10 Rough Ruby
|New villager slot is unlocked.
Tower Manor build.
Majestic Manors Living Furniture builds.
|Level 9
|20 Obsidian Slab
10 Copper Bar
15 Cut Ruby
|Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.
Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.
Majestic Manors Recreation Furniture builds.
|Level 10
|30 Obsidian Slab
20 Copper Bar
30 Cut Ruby
|New villager slot is unloocked.
Grand Manor build.
Majestic Manors Statues Furniture builds.
Frostland village upgrades
|Level
|Requirement
|Rewards
|Level 1
|Place Village Square
|Friendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.
All villagers will come equipped with a heating charm, allowing them to withstand the cold.
|Level 2
|25 Wood
30 Granite
|This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.
Starter Palace build.
Shogun Palace Starter Furniture builds.
|Level 3
|15 Knotroot
15 Plank
20 Marble
|Villagers can start giving you random gifts.
New villager slot is unlocked.
Palace Pavilion build.
Shogun Palace Kitchen Furniture builds.
|Level 4
|20 Knotroot Rod
25 Marble Slab
|You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.
You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.
Palace Gates build.
Shogun Palace Interior Furniture builds.
|Level 5
|25 Flexwood Rod
30 Marble Slab
|New villager slot is unlocked.
Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.
Rarer explorers can visit.
Shogun Palace Courtyard Furniture builds.
|Level 6
|20 Obsidian Slab
10 Copper Bar
|Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.
Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.
Tiered Palace build.
Shogun Palace Courtyard Furniture builds.
|Level 7
|20 Frostpine
15 Copper Bar
|Villagers can gift unique recipes.
Shogun Palace Kitchen Furniture builds.
|Level 8
|25 Frostpine Rod
20 Malachite
15 Iron Bar
|New villager slot is unlocked.
Palace Tower build.
Shogun Palace Interior Furniture builds.
|Level 9
|25 Malachite Slab
20 Iron Bar
20 Rough Sapphire
|Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.
Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.
Shogun Palace Grounds Furniture builds.
|Level 10
|30 Malachite Slab
25 Iron Bar
30 Cut Sapphire
|New villager slot is unloocked.
Grand Palace Build
Shogun Palace Statues Furniture builds.
All villages can have a maximum of five villagers working at it and each LEGO Fortnite world supports up to three full villages. This means that even though there are 40 villagers total to be found in the world, only 15 of them will be available to obtain.
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about villagers and how to level your village in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.
