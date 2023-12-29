GamingFortnite

LEGO Fortnite village leveling and villager rarity

Daniel Appleford
LEGO Fortnite skinsEpic Games

In LEGO Fortnite, the core gameplay revolves around villages and recruiting villagers, but it can be overwhelming for newcomers. Here’s a comprehensive guide on leveling your village and finding/recruiting villagers of various rarities.

Since its December 7 release, LEGO Fortnite has become a massive success with over 200,000 daily concurrent players.

Players progress by creating villages in different biomes and unlocking additional buildings and cosmetics. Villagers play a crucial role in resource gathering and item construction.

Contents

LEGO Fortnite Legendary Villagers

Polar PeelyFrostlands by exploration
Frozen FishstickFrostlands by exploration
Crystal Grasslands by exploration
Mazy Dry Lands by exploration
Blackheart Shore by exploration
Carl ReefShore by exploration
Calamity Dry Lands by exploration
Rustler Dry Lands by exploration

Rare villagers

Peely Any biome by visiting
Beef BossAny biome by visiting
Meowscles Any biome by visiting
Tabby Any biome by visiting
Rex Dry Lands by visiting
Raptor Any biome by visiting
Nugget Dry Lands by visiting
Flint Dry Lands by visiting
Slush Frostlands by visiting
Snow CapFrostlands by visiting
SilasAny biome by visiting

Uncommon villagers

Yeti Frostlands by exploration / visiting
Fishstick Any biome by exploration/visiting
Lionbrand Any biome by exploration/visiting
Gus Dry Lands by exploration/visiting
Sawyer Dry Lands by exploration/visiting
Petra Dry Lands by exploration/visiting
Sally Sails Shore by exploration/visiting
SaltyShore by exploration/visiting

Common villagers

Hayseed Any biome by visiting
Sunflower Any biome by visiting
Sparkplug Any biome by visiting
Sprocket Any biome by visiting
Aura Any biome by visiting
Dana Any biome by visiting
Roan Any biome by visiting
Robin Any biome by visiting
Skye Any biome by visiting
Otis Any biome by visiting
Blue SquireAny biome by visiting

Starter villagers

Brite Bomber Any biome at the start of the game
Cuddle Team LeaderAny biome at the start of the game

Grasslands / Shores village upgrades

LevelRequirementRewards
Level 1Place Village SquareFriendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.
Placing the village square also unlocks the Map Marker recipe.
Level 215 Wood
15 Granite		This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.
Level 310 Planks
20 Granite		Villagers can start giving you random gifts.
new villager slot is unlocked.
Level 410 Knotroot
15 Plank
25 Granite		You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.
You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.
Level 515 Knotroot
20 Plank
15 Marble		new villager slot opens up.
Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.
Rarer explorers can visit.
Level 620 Knotroot
30 Granite Slab		Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.
Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.
Level 720 Knotroot Rod
20 Marble Slab		Villagers can gift unique recipes.
Level 830 Marble Slab
10 Rough Amber		New villager slot is unlocked.
Level 915 Flexwood
15 Obsidian
10 Cut Amber		Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.
Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.
Level 1015 Flexwood Rods
30 Obsidian Slabs
20 Cut Amber		New villager slot is unlocked.

Dry Lands village upgrades

LevelRequirementRewards
Level 1Place Village SquareFriendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.
All villagers will come equipped with a cooling charm, allowing them to withstand the heat.
Level 220 Wood
20 Granite		This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.
Unlock new build recipes including Manor StablesGood Knight Bed, and Medieval Furniture.
Level 310 Knotroot
10 Plank
15 Marble		Villagers can start giving you random gifts.
new villager slot is unlocked.
Manor Gates build.
Majestic Manors Bathroom Furniture builds.
Level 415 Knotroot Rod
30 Granite Slab		You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.
You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.
Majestic Manors Kitchen Furniture builds.
Level 525 Knotroot Rod
20 Marble Slab		New villager slot is unlocked.
Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.
Rarer explorers can visit.
Humble Manor build.
Majestic Manors Dining Furniture builds.
Level 625 Marble Slab
15 Rough Amber		Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.
Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.
Noble Manor build.
Majestic Manors Bedroom Furniture builds..
Level 720 Flexwood
30 Marble Slab
15 Cut Amber		Villagers can gift unique recipes.
Majestic Manors Kitchen Extras Furniture builds.
Level 830 Flexwood Rod
20 Obsidian
10 Rough Ruby		New villager slot is unlocked.
Tower Manor build.
Majestic Manors Living Furniture builds.
Level 920 Obsidian Slab
10 Copper Bar
15 Cut Ruby		Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.
Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.
Majestic Manors Recreation Furniture builds.
Level 1030 Obsidian Slab
20 Copper Bar
30 Cut Ruby		New villager slot is unloocked.
Grand Manor build.
Majestic Manors Statues Furniture builds.

Frostland village upgrades

Level RequirementRewards
Level 1Place Village SquareFriendly explorers will begin visiting, and you can invite one of them to live in your village.
All villagers will come equipped with a heating charm, allowing them to withstand the cold.
Level 225 Wood
30 Granite		This unlocks the ability to hire villagers to forage nearby resources, refine wood, or refine stone.
Starter Palace build.
Shogun Palace Starter Furniture builds.
Level 315 Knotroot
15 Plank
20 Marble		Villagers can start giving you random gifts.
New villager slot is unlocked.
Palace Pavilion build.
Shogun Palace Kitchen Furniture builds.
Level 420 Knotroot Rod
25 Marble Slab		You can hire villagers to cook, extract seeds, or tend garden plots.
You can assign a villager to cut wood, which can provide you with more types of wood.
Palace Gates build.
Shogun Palace Interior Furniture builds.
Level 525 Flexwood Rod
30 Marble Slab		New villager slot is unlocked.
Your villagers are well rested and gain bonus health and defense.
Rarer explorers can visit.
Shogun Palace Courtyard Furniture builds.
Level 620 Obsidian Slab
10 Copper Bar		Villagers can now be hired to collect gems, make cloth from wool, and smelt metal ore into bars.
Any villagers assigned to cutting stone will also begin producing more types of stone.
Tiered Palace build.
Shogun Palace Courtyard Furniture builds.
Level 720 Frostpine
15 Copper Bar		Villagers can gift unique recipes.
Shogun Palace Kitchen Furniture builds.
Level 825 Frostpine Rod
20 Malachite
15 Iron Bar		New villager slot is unlocked.
Palace Tower build.
Shogun Palace Interior Furniture builds.
Level 925 Malachite Slab
20 Iron Bar
20 Rough Sapphire		Villagers can now be sent out to gather resources from other biomes.
Woodcutters and stonecutters will begin to produce more types of wood and stone.
Shogun Palace Grounds Furniture builds.
Level 1030 Malachite Slab
25 Iron Bar
30 Cut Sapphire		New villager slot is unloocked.
Grand Palace Build
Shogun Palace Statues Furniture builds.

All villages can have a maximum of five villagers working at it and each LEGO Fortnite world supports up to three full villages. This means that even though there are 40 villagers total to be found in the world, only 15 of them will be available to obtain.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about villagers and how to level your village in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

