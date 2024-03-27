How to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re struggling to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know about how to stack up and which items are best to compost to quickly create Biomass in the game.

Biomass has become in high demand ever since Epic Games introduced the new item with their major LEGO Fortnite 29.10 update.

Epic’s patch focuses on LEGO vehicles, but to drive any of these three shiny new vehicles to travel quickly around your world, you will need to power them with Power Cells.

However, this is where the problem lies. Making Power Cells can prove tricky — to make a decent stack of these cells, you will require tons of Biomass. Just creating one piece of Biomass has already proven challenging for many players and left many unsure of the fastest way to create them.

But, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best way to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite.

How to create Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

To get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to place items in a Compost Bin to produce Biomass.

Epic Games You can put different items into a Compost Bin to create Biomass.

Whatever you put into the Compost Bin will output either Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil. However, what you get and how many you get is decided by which items you throw into the compost.

E.g. If you place Raw Meat in the Compost Bin, it will create one Biomass and one Fertillizer, but will not create any Soil.

To build a Compost Bin, you’ll need:

5 Wooden Planks

1 Sand

2 Soil

3 Fertilizer

Best way to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

The best way to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite is to use Bones to produce Biomass in a Compost Bin. It can produce two pieces of Biomass per Bone when placed in a Compost Bin and they are the easiest to get in comparison to other resources.

Epic Games You can now build a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite as part of the 29.10 update.

Here are all the items you can compost to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite and the amount they can produce:

Brute Scale (3)

Cursed Bone (3)

Frost Brute Scale (3)

Bone (2)

Ice Shell (2)

Sand Shell (2)

Shell (2)

Bread (1)

Cheese (1)

Common Seed (1)

Corn (1)

Egg (1)

Epic Seed (1)

Flour (1)

Fruit Pie (1)

Grilled Corn (1)

Grilled Egg (1)

Grilled Meat (1)

Raw Meat (1)

Meat Pie (1)

Milk (1)

Mushroom (1)

Pizza (1)

Pumpkin Pie (1)

Slap Juice (1)

Slurp Juice (1)

Snowberry Shake (1)

Spicy Burger (1)

Uncommon Seed (1)

Despite there being other items that produce more Biomass than Bones, it will take much longer to find and obtain them.

How to use Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

You will need to use Biomass to create Power Cells to fuel any of your vehicles. Making Biomass has proved to be no easy task and unfortunately, you will need numerous to craft just one Power Cell using a Crafting Bench.

To craft a Power Cell, you’ll need:

50 Biomass

6 Glass

