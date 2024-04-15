Looking for Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite? Here’s what you should know about how to get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite and what it can be used for.

LEGO Fortnite has all kinds of useful resources you can find in the game, including Obsidian. At some point in your game, you’re going to need this blue-tinted ore material to craft more advanced tools and weapons.

But unlike Marble or Wood, this isn’t just something you’ll easily find in the wild. Obsidians can only be found in certain locations, and you best be prepared as they can be quite dangerous.

Find out how to get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite and how you can do so without dying in the process.

How to get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games Obsidian spawn location in LEGO Fortnite.

You can find Obsidian inside caves in the Dry Valley or desert biome in LEGO Fortnite. This ore generally spawns in clusters on the wall, which makes them easy to spot. You do need to use a blue rarity pickaxe to mine them, though, as the common one won’t deal any damage.

Now, mining the Obsidian is quite straightforward once you’re in the cave. The real challenges here are dealing with the monsters and heat. If you haven’t, go craft a Cool-Headed Charm to avoid constantly taking damage from the heat.

Even better if you have heat-resistant food as well. Keeping a Snow Berry or Snow Berry Shake in your inventory could also come in handy if you’re in a pinch in the desert biome.

What is Obsidian used for in LEGO Fortnite?

The Obsidian is used to craft a Metal Smelter, allowing you to melt Copper into Copper bars to make more advanced tools, gears, and other items. It’s also a material needed to craft certain structures and upgrade your crafting table. Also, if your village has reached level 9 in the game, you will need Obsidian to go to the next level.