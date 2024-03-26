How to craft and use Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

The Compost Bin plays a key role in vehicle building with LEGO Fortnite’s latest update. Here’s everything you need to know about the item.

With update 29.10, LEGO Fortnite players can now use vehicles to travel across the playable space. There are three new vehicles courtesy of the update, rewarding players who craft everything.

A key component to crafting a vehicle comes from the Compost Bin, letting you create Biomass, a material needed to power your new car.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s everything you need to know about Compost Bins.

LEGO Fortnite Compost Bin recipe

To craft the Compost Bin, you’ll need the following materials:

5 Planks

2 Soil

1 Sand

3 Fertilizer

A refresher — Planks can be made via the Lumber Mill in exchange for 7 Wood. Soil can be dug up from any grassy spot with a shovel. Sand can be found in the Dry Valley desert biome, and Fertilizer comes from animals.

Once all materials are acquired, open up the Build Menu and craft the Compost Station, which can be found in the Utility menu.

How to use Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

Now that you have a Compost Bin, using it is just as simple. Interact with the bin to drop in materials that will then begin to break down. It does take quite some time for the items to completely break down, but you can check on the queue by interacting with the Compost Bin again.

Broken-down materials will produce key items like Biomass, important for Power Cells, Fertilizer, or Soil.

