How to find Fortnite Ranger Shotgun: New weapon location

The brand new Ranger Shotgun has finally arrived in Fortnite; here is where you can find it.

No matter what new weapons are added into the game, the community always seems to find a way to gravitate towards the litany of shotguns found around Fortnite’s map.

Proving to be robust and rather capable, these guns have been an integral part of Fortnite’s meta since the game debuted back in October 2017.

And Chapter 3, Season 2, seems to be no different. Epic Games has decided to add yet another shotgun to the fray with the release of the Ranger Shotgun. Here is where you can find it.

What is the Ranger Shotgun

Arriving with the Fortnite Battle Royale V20.20 update, the Ranger Shotgun is now available to players to wield for battle.

The Ranger Shotgun is a new spin on the shotgun concept as the close combat specifics of your standard shotty take a backseat.

Instead of emphasizing a long-range shooting style, the Ranger is a burst weapon with just one shot per reload.

Why? Well, according to Epic Games themselves, because “each shot deals serious damage, you won’t need to panic while reloading.” Fair enough.

Where to find the Ranger Shotgun

Players will need to find the new shotty around the island to harness the new weapon’s power.

Luckily, fans can find the coveted piece almost anywhere on the map as they are located on the ground, sharks, some vendors, chests, and even supply drops.

As mentioned earlier, combatants will notice that the power of the new shotty is one of the most powerful shotguns the game has seen, with the standard version dealing 117 dmg.

In comparison, the legendary variant can deal 142 dmg to opposing teams. It’s a potential game-changer.

So, that’s all you need to know to retrieve the Ranger Shotgun! Be sure to check out more of our guides on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 below:

