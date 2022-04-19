Fortnite update 20.20 patch notes: New shotgun, Prowler skin, downtime details

Fortnite update 20.20 has arrived, with a new batch of content for players to enjoy including a new Ranger Shotgun and extra Creative devices – here are the patch notes.

We’re a month into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 now, and the second big mid-season update has arrived. The battle between The Seven and the Imagined Order is heating up and there are new features to enjoy.

Below, you’ll find everything we know about Fortnite update 20.20, including when it goes live and what new features to expect.

Fortnite update 20.20 downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite v20.20 update begins at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes before.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but usually it’s between one hour and two hours, depending on the amount of content being added to the game.

Fortnite update 20.20 patch notes

Say hello to the Ranger Shotgun

A brand new weapon, the Ranger Shotgun, has been added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 loot pool.

It’s a single shot, break-action shotgun that deals high damage and can be used at longer ranges than the shotguns currently available, so it will be interesting to see how this changes the meta.

Prowler is about to arrive in the Battle Pass

Since the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass went live, players have been waiting for the Prowler skin to be available to unlock, as it’s been hidden behind a lock… until this week.

On Thursday, April 21, the Prowler skin should be released, with players able to unlock it for themselves by completing a set of Prowler Quests across the island. Get ready!

The IO Blimp at Condo Canyon has crashed

The second major battle between The Seven and the Imagined Order has come to a conclusion, and the IO Blimp at this location has now crashed into the water nearby.

Where will the next battle take place? You’ll have to jump into the island and find out…

Condo Canyon Blimp has crashed! pic.twitter.com/6gBZxbNqJa — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 19, 2022

Get the ‘How Sweet!’ emote

A new emote called How Sweet! is coming to the shop on Tuesday at 8pm ET, featuring the iconic facial expression of Turkish chef CZN Burak as you cook a special dish.

As part of Lantern Fest 2022, prepare your favorite dish like a pro… or more specifically, Turkish chef CZN Burak! Get the How Sweet! Emote with CZN Burak’s iconic facial expression starting Tuesday, April 19, at 8 PM ET in the Item Shop. pic.twitter.com/gKKaC45tQL — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 18, 2022

New devices for Creative Mode

There are loads of new devices being added to Fortnite’s Creative Mode with this update, including the ability to spawn tanks and create your own visual effects.

New devices are the Tank Spawner Device, Video Player Device, VFX Creator Device, Water Devices, Mounted Artillery Cannon Devices, Mounted Anti-Vehicle Turret Devices, and Explosive Devices.

Fortnite update 20.20 bug fixes

As always, Epic will also ship a bunch of bug fixes with the 20.20 update. You won’t always notice these, but they’re important to keep the game running smoothly for everyone.

Here are all the bug fixes to expect in this update:

Vehicles may stutter and jerk when driving in Battle Royale or Creative.

Running Fortnite using DirectX 12 results in slow performance.

Back Blings ‘floating’ on some outfits.

Fishing Collection Book Progress Resetting.

Leaving a Boat while boosting on land may cause controllers to Vibrate.

Match end UI occasionally missing from the screen.

Can’t slide after sprinting if the “Toggle sprint” option is off.

Creative Accolades with splash size set to large aren’t showing up on the HUD.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 20.20 so far! We’ll update this page when more details get announced, so check back soon.