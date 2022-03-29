How to complete all Resistance Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Resistance Quests are brand new weekly story challenges that appear in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. We’ve got details on every single one to help you earn XP and level up.

Alongside the traditional weekly challenges, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off with a set of Rebuilding Quests that were meant to be completed while building was temporarily removed from the game.

Once those Rebuilding Quests have been completed, players will have access to Resistance Quests. These are weekly story-based challenges that follow the battle between the Imagined Order and The Seven.

Below, you’ll find every Fortnite Resistance Quest added to the game so far, as well as details about when the next set of challenges will be released.

Advertisement

Contents

Fortnite Resistance Quests Week 2

Establish a Device Uplink near Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or The Daily Bugle (1)

Recover the missing Battle Bus Plans (1)

Establish a Device Uplink near a Seven Outpost (1)

Damage a tank to collect armor samples (2)

Establish a Device Uplink near Command Cavern (1)

Deliver a tank to a Seven Outpost (1)

Establish a Device Uplink near the Central Gas Station (1)

Refuel a vehicle (50)

Drive in a car or truck without going off-road (500)

Cross Behemoth Bridge in a vehicle (1)

Fortnite Resistance Quests Week 1

Establish a Device Uplink near a Seven Outpost (1)

Visit 3 Seven Outposts (3)

Establish a Device Uplink at Rocky Reels, Logjam Lumberyard, or Tilted Towers (1)

Deploy Sensors at Rocky Reels, Logjam Lumberyard, and Tilted Towers (3)

Establish a Device Uplink near a Seven Outpost (1)

Plant a Data Scraper at the Tail of an IO Airship (1)

Fortnite Rebuilding Quests

Establish a Device Uplink Near Condo Canyon

Retrieve 3 IO Envelopes with Top Secret Plans

Establish an Uplink near Sanctuary, Seven Outpost 2, or Synapse Station

Destroy 3 Seven Outpost Computers and Collect Dropped Data Chips

Establish a Device Uplink at Camp Cuddle, Chonker’s Speedway, or The Daily Bugle

Destroy a Cloaked IO Build Jammer

When are new Resistance Quests released in Fortnite?

A new set of Resistance Quests will be released in Fortnite every Tuesday at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST. This is different from the standard weekly challenges, which go live on Thursdays.

Read More: Best Escape Room maps in Fortnite

It’s expected that Resistance Quests will stack up each week, rather than expiring when new ones go live, which means you can complete them all in your own time.

That’s everything you need to know about Resistance Quests! Check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Omni Chip locations | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | How to Tactical Sprint