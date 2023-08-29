Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has launched with all-new quests to complete, as players surge through them to earn XP and rewards. One of these quests is to destroy two Weakened Walls or Security Gates, so here’s how to do just that.

As with any new Fortnite season, Chapter 4 Season 4 has fresh weekly and seasonal quests for players to complete in order to gain XP and unlock their favorite cosmetics. This season has returned to the fan-favorite heist theme and Epic Games has brought it back to Fortnite with the title ‘LAST RESORT’.

The quests follow various challenging heist-related missions for you to complete around the island. The fifth of the Week 0 quests, tasks players with the ‘Destroy Weakened Walls or Security Gates’ mission.

Here’s how to destroy Weakened Walls and Security Gates in Fortnite, including where to find them and how best to destroy them.

Where to find Weakened Walls and Security Gates in Fortnite

To find Weakened Walls and Security Gates in Fortnite, simply go to any of the three POIs introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4, where they can be found typically in the basements of:

Sanguine Suites

Relentless Retreat

Eclipsed Estate

These locations can be shown on the map below:

Epic Games

The Security Gates will be a bit harder to find as you have to go further down towards the vault. Once you see the red lasers, be sure to walk in front of them to trigger them, which will then reveal the secure gates that drop down and trap you.

How to destroy Weakened Walls in Fortnite

The walls will be easy to spot displaying clear cracks and visible damage, as displayed in the image below.

Epic Games

The best way to destroy the walls would be with the newly introduced Rocket Ram or Remote Explosive items to smash them down quickly. These can easily be found in nearby Heist Bags at the POIs or even chests.

How to destroy Security Gates in Fortnite

Security Gates can be easily destroyed with your trusty Pickaxe, however, any other weapon you have can also be used, it will just typically take a lot longer.

Epic Games

Once you have destroyed two Security Gates or Weakened Walls the quest will be completed and you will receive 35K XP towards your Battle Pass progress.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about destroying Weakened Walls and Security Gates in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

