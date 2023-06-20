How to defeat Wildguard Relik boss in Fortnite

In the most recent patch for Fortnite, a new NPC boss named Wildguard Relik was added to the island and is actively hunting down anyone who approaches him. Even though the enemy is equipped with two Mythic items, here’s how you can defeat him easily.

Fortnite’s latest v25.10 is the first significant update for Chapter 4 Season 3, and it introduces numerous adjustments to both the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. The update adds a new cloaking item that renders players invisible in the WILDS, as well as a few new augments, weapon vaults, and unvaults.

Wildguard Relik, a new NPC boss, can be found in the jungle biome of the Fortnite island and is one of the game’s most notable new additions. When an intruder approaches, unlike the Highcard boss, Relik uses his Cloak Gauntlets to make himself invisible and immediately begins attacking the player.

Although the NPC presents a significant challenge to players when they approach him, the boss in Fortnite may be easily defeated using the following strategies.

Epic Games Upon detection, Relik turns on his cloaking gauntlets and throws Wildwasp Jars.

How to defeat the Wildguard Relik NPC boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Wildguard Relik, the newest boss NPC, can be found roaming about the jungle biome of the Fortnite island, which includes the recently added POIs of Rumble Ruins, Creeky Compound, and Shady Stilts. However, most players advise that you need to first visit Rumble Ruins and the surrounding area to find him.

When you get there, you’ll want to be armed to the teeth and ready to use your Kinetic Boomerang. If you’re having trouble tracking one down, our handy guide should help. You should also stock up on consumables to heal during combat with the NPC boss, as he will begin damaging you the moment you get close to him and has a very high shield and health bar.

Epic Games The Wildguard Relik boss can be found roaming the jungle biome.

As soon as you have the necessary loadout, go out and look for the boss; he may be roaming freely or cloaked using his gauntlets. Once you’ve located him, you can begin damaging him by firing a weapon or throwing the boomerang in his direction.

Keep your distance though, as the boss will start throwing Wildwasp Jars in your direction. Maintain a focused gaze on the boss and fire until he is eliminated. While going head-to-head with Wildguard Relik, it’s important to be aware of and eliminate any other nearby opponents in the game.

Epic Games When eliminated, the Wildguard Relik boss drops two Mythic items.

Moreover, Raptors can be tamed and used as allies in battle against Wildguard Relik, increasing your chances of success and doing additional damage to the boss.

A pair of Mythic Relik Cloak Gauntlets and a Mythic Relik MK-Alpha Assault Rifle will drop from the boss once he is defeated. Upon his elimination, you will have access to two Mythic items that will prove invaluable in both combat and survival.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to defeat the Wildguard Relik boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

