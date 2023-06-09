How to get the Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite

The newest Fortnite weapon, Kinetic Boomerang, is powered by the Kinetic Ore and has been introduced in the Chapter 4 Season 3 update. In a Battle Royale match, you can simply obtain it by following these steps.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here, and with it comes new content that fans have been waiting for. The update adds a new Jungle biome and drops players in the WILDS, where they can visit three new POIs and try out some cool new weaponry.

Article continues after ad

The seasonal update has increased the variety of weaponry available to players, including the Thermal DMR, Flapjack Rifle, and Cybertron Cannon, all of which contribute to the high-octane action that players will experience as they battle in the island’s uncharted wilderness.

However, the new Kinetic Boomerang has caught players by surprise due to its effectiveness as a weapon in quick combat scenarios. Find out below where you can find it easily on the Fortnite island.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Players can easily find Kinetic Boomerangs mounted on pedestals.

Where to find the Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Kinetic Boomerang may be found in chests and as floor loot all across the Chapter 4 Season 3 island, though it seems to spawn more frequently at the three new POIs – Rumble Ruins, Creeky Compound, and Shady Stilts.

You can also find them mounted on pedestals in Rumble Ruins; simply approach one and interact with it to claim the item. The Kinetic Boomerang equips a mechanical glove to the player’s hand that may be used to retract the boomerang after it has been hurled.

Article continues after ad

Simply target an enemy or object, and then press the fire button to launch it. After being thrown, it will automatically circle back to your hand.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can do non-explosive damage by just throwing the boomerang towards an object; however, pressing the ADS button at the last second will cause the boomerang to explode, dealing explosive damage to the object.

Afterwards, the Kinetic Boomerang will immediately retract back into your hand and go into your inventory. It inflicts 60 body and 110 headshot damage at an opponent and is best employed at mid-range fights in the game.

Article continues after ad

This is the second weapon that is charged with powers of the Kinetic Ore, joining the renowned Kinetic Blade before its removal towards the end of Fortnite MEGA.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins