Can you cancel Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Season OG?

Boogie Bombs are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG and are hard to avoid when thrown towards you. Still, if you’re wondering if you can cancel it, here’s everything you need to know about the newly unvaulted grenade in Fortnite.

Boogie Bombs are back from the vault in Fortnite Season OG and considering what these tiny grenades are capable of, you have to be very careful to not fall prey to one of these. The Boogie Bomb was one of a handful of items brought back into the game in the major update, alongside player favorites like the Pump Shotgun.

The grenade forces players to dance when hit, setting up an easy opportunity to nab a kill on an unsuspecting opponent. For this reason, it is important to dodge the Boogie Bomb as soon as you realize that your opponent has it in the game.

Riot Games Boogie Bombs are back in Fortnite with Chapter 4 Season OG.

Let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about the Boogie Bomb and if you can cancel one in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

Is there a way to cancel Boogie Bombs in Fortnite?

The only way to cancel a Boogie Bomb is to take damage, or wait for the five second timer to run out. This leaves your fate in your enemies’ hand ⁠— if they are good enough, they’ll fire at you instantly with no chance to fight back.

However, there’s a way that you can prevent yourself dying even when caught in an awkward situation. All you have to do is sprint and slide towards the enemy who’s poised to throw a Boogie Bomb at you. This will ensure that you run into your enemy, making them experience the effects of the grenade along with you.

Epic Games A player under the effect of a Boogie Bomb keeps dancing for a few seconds.

Although it’s not a guaranteed method and is rather easy to fail, it is a little something that can allow your teammates to cover fire for you. While it doesn’t necessarily ‘cancel’ the effect, being able to escape, thanks to the enemy getting affected by their own Boogie Bomb, is equally good.

It allows you to save health and potentially your consumable items, which can become crucial in late game fights. Apart from this, there is no sure shot method which guarantees being able to dodge or cancel the Boogie Bomb.

Having said that, being a bit extra careful on the island about your enemies’ presence can always go a long way.

