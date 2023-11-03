Where to get Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Season OG

The highly anticipated Fortnite Season OG is finally here, and as always, a bunch of items are getting unvaulted. One such utility item being unvaulted is the Boogie Bomb, and here’s where you can find it.

The Boogie Bomb, as the name suggests, is a disco ball of grenade that forces the players in the blast radius to dance for 5 seconds. When under the effect of the Boogie Bomb, players can’t build, fire weapons, or use items.

The Boogie Bomb was released in Season 2 and vaulted in Chapter 3 Season 4 of the game.

With the advent of Fortnite Season OG, the Boogie Bomb has finally been unvaulted, and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Season OG?

In Fortnite Season OG, finding Boogie Bombs is not that difficult, provided that players know where to search since there is no absolute location where Boogie Bombs can be found.

Boogie Bombs are often found in loot chests, supply drops, and in the form of floor loot. While acquiring these might be easy, it totally depends on your luck whether or not you’ll find Boogie Bombs.

That's everything we know finding Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Season OG.

