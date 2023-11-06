Sneaky Fortnite veterans are schooling players with OG map tricks

Fortnite OG’s are feeling at home with the return of Fortnite’s original map and they’re already making fools of the competition by using classic tricks.

The much-loved OG map is back in Fortnite and with it millions of players have returned to the game. Crafty veterans are dropping back into the game for the first time in a while as even Epic Games has revealed that they’ve been “blown away” by the response.

With the return of Fortnite OG, the game has just experienced “the biggest day in Fortnite’s history,” with more than 44.7 million players jumping on and playing for 102 million hours in a single day. It’s an incredible feat for the ever-popular game as both new and old players battle it out in the game’s original map.

Some old-timers, however, are having too much fun with the game as they’re sharing clips of them schooling newbies with masterful hide-and-seek tricks on the OG map.

One player took to Reddit to share their clip of them fooling another player simply by hiding in the top of a tree.

Kitted out in an outfit that blends in perfectly, the player crouches and remains completely unnoticed as the unsuspecting opponent just cruises past them.

Just as the “clueless” player starts to move on, the veteran emerges and delivers a hilarious surprise attack on the opponent.

The player, surely confused by now, returns to the area to search the nearby building once more. After realizing that there’s no one in sight, they head to the top of the building where the crafty player is awaiting them at the top of the tree, ready to send them packing.

And it’s not just tree-top ambushes that are making a comeback as Fortnite players are seemingly on both ends of the “old meme strats.” Among the most iconic of these strategies is the bush disguise — a simple but effective trick that allows a player to remain hidden inside a bush that’s fooling everyone.

“I feel for the other guy [in the clip],” one player wrote. “I was killed in Tomato Temple today by someone hiding as a bush. Way back when that wouldn’t have got me, but it’s been so long I’m surprised I fell for it.”

As another player shared, “People also don’t check bushes anymore its hilarious.”

It seems that the OG Fortnite has brought back more than just a map — it’s also revived some of the most creative and hilarious tactics from over the years as well.