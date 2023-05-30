Fortnite Upgrade Bench locations: How to upgrade weapons & costs

The Upgrade Bench is a useful tool for taking your weapons to the next level in Fortnite. They first appeared in Chapter 2 and may now be seen on the Chapter 4 Season 2 island. Here’s how you can find one and use it.

The island in Fortnite contains a number of features designed to bring players one step closer to the coveted Victory Royale. Players have access to a broad variety of weaponry and may even improve their existing arsenals in this game.

Article continues after ad

They always strive to acquire weapons of the highest rarity possible to deal the most damage possible to their opponents. Since they can’t always receive a rarer weapon through conventional loot means, they often have to pay a price to have their existing weapons improved.

The quickest method to level up your weaponry in Fortnite is at one of the many Upgrade Benches spread across the island. One of the latest Fortnite Trials quest requires players to use an Upgrade bunch. Here’s where to look for one and how to use it.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Epic Games Players can simply walk closer to an upgrade bench to use it

How to use an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite

Fortnite makes it easy to use an Upgrade Bench. Find one using the white arrow symbol on your mini-map and you’ll be good to go. When you locate it, you can upgrade your weapon by just approaching it while having it equipped.

Upgrading your weapon will cost gold, so be sure you have plenty on hand before you make the move. You may then upgrade your weapon by spending the required number of bars after approaching the bench.

Article continues after ad

To finalize your upgrade, you’ll need to spend enough bars to raise your weapon’s rarity, which you may do upon interacting with the bench in the game.

Epic Games The cost of upgrading weapons varies across different tiers

Cost of Weapon Upgrades

In Fortnite, players may choose from four distinct tiers of weapon upgrades when they visit an Upgrade Bench. These levels allow for a smooth progression from one rarity to the next, all the way up to legendary rarity, beyond which no more upgrades are possible.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here’s how much it costs to upgrade each weapon tier in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

Rarity Upgrade Cost (in Gold Bars) Common to Uncommon 100 Uncommon to Rare 250 Rare to Epic 375 Epic to Legendary 500

You can’t use an Upgrade Bench to raise the stats of a Legendary, Mythic, Exotic, or Utility item.

Read More: How to earn Gold Bars in Fortnite and hire NPC characters

Locations of the Upgrade Bench

The Upgrade Bench may be found at nearly all Season 2 island POIs. However, it is completely non-existent in the Snow Biome next to Brutal Bastion and Lonely Labs. You have the highest chance of quickly locating an Upgrade Bench on the island’s eastern and western sides.

Fortnite.GG Marked locations of all the Upgrade Benches on the Fortnite Season 2 map

Above, you’ll find a comprehensive map created by Fortnite.GG that pinpoints all of the highlighted Upgrade Benches in the game at the moment in Chapter 4 Season 2. To upgrade your weapon, just collect Gold Bars, select a weapon, and proceed to the Upgrade Bench.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to use an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite!

In the meantime, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out some of our other guide content:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Reality Augments guide | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free skins | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | Where to find all NPCs | Best Fortnite skins | Rarest skins in Fortnite | Find the Force Quests | All Chapter 4 Season 2 Weekly Challenges