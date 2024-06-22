LEGO Fortnite 30.20 update patch notes: New Glider, Brite Bomber’s Base, Crafting Bench changes, more

LEGO Fortnite’s 30.20 patch reworks the progression systems while adding a new Glider and bug fixes. Getting Started Quests also return to the mode.

Since its arrival, LEGO Fortnite‘s slowly improved through various patches and updates. 30.20 is probably the biggest patch to date, as it reworks the mode’s progression systems to make it much more approachable for new players.

With 30.20, upgrades aren’t tied to Crafting Benches. Getting Started Quests are also back, helping new or returning players learn the ropes. There are also a few bug fixes for good measure and a new Glider to craft; here’s the full breakdown courtesy of Epic Games’ Reddit post.

LEGO Fortnite 30.20 patch notes

Epic Games

We removed upgrades from the crafting bench! We heard some feedback that it made it feel too slow to access recipes that you had already unlocked. (For example, setting up a new village in the Dry Valley, and needing to re-level your bench for uncommon tools.) Now, instead of needing to upgrade the bench, you can obtain the same recipes by picking up resources. For example, the Uncommon Axe will unlock when you pick up bones. This should make it quicker to craft new tools as you explore, as long as you have the resources.

Additionally, more recipes will come with the crafting bench you initially place:

Forest Axe

Pickaxe

Shovel

Fishing Rod

Hunting Dagger

Health Charm

Torch

This removes the visual upgrades to the bench as well, which we know some of you loved to decorate with. Existing crafting benches will maintain their visual state, and return their materials if broken. Crafting benches placed after this update will not have visual upgrades however we are working on a way to bring the visual upgrades back in a future release.

Unlock Trigger Changes

In v30.20 more recipes are revealed at the start of the game, and picking up resources is what reveals new processor recipes:

Players will now start with the Crafting bench, Small Shack, Foundations, Village Square, Bed, and Campfire available

Picking up Meat, Corn, Eggs or Torch reveals the Grill

Picking up Wood reveals the Sawmill

Picking up Wheat or Corn reveals the Seed Grinder

And so on…

When you pick up a resource, you immediately have something you can do with it!

As part of this change, a few item recipes have been adjusted:

A Torch is now required to craft a Campfire

A Torch is now required to craft a Grill

The Metal Crate no longer costs copper and has tougher HP.

Brite Bomber’s Base

Epic Games

Lastly, new Survival and Cozy worlds created will start you at Brite Bomber’s Base. This is a new spot where you help Brite Bomber start a village of her own! This will only spawn in new worlds, as it is focused on new players, but more NPC villages are something we are working on for the future.

The Brite Bomber village goes up to Level 5. Along the way, she will give you rewards for helping her.

Brite Bomber Account Quests

There is a set of companion quests for Bright Bomber’s base. Players will complete all steps of the quests as they help Brite Bomber out and receive XP rewards. Take a look at the in-game quest menu to find them.

New Glider

A new Glider has been added to the game! It will deplete stamina slightly more than the existing glider but can be crafted with more easily available resources.

The recipe is learned when you place a Spinning Wheel and requires Thread and Rods to craft. The existing Glider is now 100% more effective at stamina usage!

Getting Started Quests

Epic Games

The Getting Started quests are back and now visible in the HUD. These quests can be completed by themselves or as part of the new Brite Bombers Base POI. Players who are already familiar with the game can long press the quest button to disable the HUD text.

Bug Fixes