Fortnite adding first-person mode after Zero Build massive success

According to a notable leaker, Epic Games is working on bringing a first-person mode to Fortnite, and players are more than ready.

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games pulled the biggest stunt in the game’s history. They removed the ability to build structures.

This limited-time event would later become a permanent game mode bringing former Fortnite enthusiasts back to the cartoon battle royale. And even after an entire season of No Build mode, players like Ninja and Tfue routinely play the game on stream.

However, it seems Epic Games may be working on another new mode that will once again shake up Fortnite.

Advertisement

Fortnite adding first-person mode

According to HYPEX, a notable Fortnite leaker, Epic Game is working on a first-person camera mode. They began working on the mode at the start of Fortnite Season 3, and it’s seemingly still in early development.

Read More: Fortnite Season 3 slide update accidentally brings back bunny hops

The mode would force loopers to play from the perspective of their character. This would make looking around corners and obstacles a lot harder since the player would have a much smaller field of view.

Think Apex Legends or Call of Duty but set in a cartoon environment. HYPEX noted that a first-person camera would work really well in the Zero Build modes.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥 This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

There’s no other information available for the mode, so it’s unlikely for it to be implemented this season. That being said, the replies to HYPEX’s tweet are filled with players excited about the possibility of this new mode.

Advertisement

For more Fortnite news, check out our hub to see all the latest regarding Chapter 3 Season 3.