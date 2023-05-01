Fortnite update 24.30 early patch notes: Star Wars event, new skins & more

Fortnite update 24.30 is almost here, and it looks like it’s going to be a big one with plenty of Star Wars content to enjoy. Here are the early patch notes.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 now well underway, it’s time for a big mid-season content drop to keep loopers busy – and it’s great news for Star Wars fans.

Coinciding with May the Fourth (also known as Star Wars Day) as well as the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game, the v24.30 update will feature skins and returning weapons from a galaxy far, far away.

Here’s everything we know about Fortnite’s v24.30 update so far.

Fortnite update 24.30 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update v24.30 is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at around 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but it’s usually somewhere around two hours.

Star Wars crossover event

Just like clockwork, Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars Day once again. Epic Games confirmed this in a tweet on April 27, which featured a first look at an Anakin Skywalker skin that will be available in-game.

No other content has been revealed as part of the crossover, but if past events are anything to go by, we can probably expect to see Star Wars skins, weapons, and maybe even a boss fight on the map.

New Star Wars skins

While the Anakin Skywalker skin is the only one that’s been confirmed so far, Fortnite leakers have teased that there could actually be a total of four skins arriving as part of the event. Any guesses who?

Star Wars weapons return

Fortnite leaker Shiina has reported that Star Wars weapons including Lightsabers and the E-11 blasters will make a return to the loot pool for the duration of this Star Wars crossover event.

A Jedi vs Sith battle?

In a tweet shared on April 30, the official Fortnite account asked followers which side they’ll choose: Jedi or Sith. We don’t know what this means yet, but it could be a hint at some kind of battle taking place.

Of course, the tweet could also just be a reference to the different skins or weapons that will be available, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for something more significant in terms of gameplay.

Fortnite update 24.30 bug fixes

The following bugs and issues are scheduled to be fixed in the Fortnite v24.30 update:

Some Back Bling’s appear to float and appear detached from the Highwire outfit.

Trunks and branches of some trees move erratically.

Infinite Dab isn’t infinite in the Lobby.

Large Rocks on the Battle Royale Island are not providing as many materials when Harvested compared to before v24.20.

Damage not taken in Creative edit mode.

The Katana’s Dash ability may be missing for some players on Android devices.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update v24.30 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when more is revealed, so make sure you check back on the day of the update.